The memes are pouring the White Claw down your throat

Now that the last drops of summer have been shaken from the can, White Claw can be declared the winning beverage of the season.

Its lightning-quick adoption by consumers and the small factory of meme makers, T-shirt designers, content producers and others that have encircled the drink provide a perfect portrait of brand success in 2019: Get big enough and the public will provide you with free advertising.

White Claw, an alcohol-enhanced seltzer now 3 years old, is big enough. According to Nielsen, it has become the top-selling hard seltzer brand of many dozens available in the United States, with dollar sales up 250% in the last year. (Nielsen data includes sales from grocery stores, drugstores, mass merchandisers, convenience stores and liquor stores, among others, though not from bars and restaurants.) Its success mirrors the broader craze for seltzer in America.

“White Claw is starting to become the Kleenex of spiked seltzer,” wrote Jenna Fanduzzi, 27, who writes blogs about seltzer as a hobby.

She elaborated in an interview: “If you were to go to the fridge and there were a bunch of different brands, you would call all of them White Claw.”

Genevieve Aronson, a Nielsen spokeswoman, wrote in an email: “For many consumers, White Claw grew to become synonymous with the entire hard seltzer category and (at least partially) grew to represent the summer of 2019. It captured the zeitgeist of American drinkers, as it sits at the nexus of health, wellness and convenience. Yes, consumers posted about what they drank — but, it seemed as though they were posting more about what the brand has grown to symbolize.”

White Claw, which is owned by Mark Anthony Brands, the maker of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, has left the work of what it symbolizes, its brand definition, largely to those consumers.

Aside from a few specific splashy appearances — it was a sponsor of the Kentucky Derby this year — White Claw does not aggressively market itself. And when it does, the aesthetic is aggressively bland and minimalist. Also, its drink is unextraordinary.

“We want to let consumers have the conversation they want to have,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, 39, the senior vice president of marketing at White Claw. “I’m not interested in forcing myself into a conversation they’re already having about me. I’m grateful they’re having that conversation.”

Like Drake’s video for “Hotline Bling,” which, with its empty background, lent itself perfectly to memes, White Claw’s avoidance of niche marketing — its refusal to market to a specific customer base — left a blank that the content creators of the world have rushed to fill.

White Claw is ubiquitous, for instance, in so-called starter pack memes, images that show a collection of objects typical of a particular demographic, like high schooler who drinks, suburbanite who moves to Chicago or “person who resents his or her own humanity and doesn’t feel anything real anymore.”

White Claw is often paired with Juul in the cultural imagination, possibly stemming from a popular tweet calling the seltzer “Juul Water.”

Perhaps the most aggressive amateur branding of the Claw came from Trevor Wallace, a 23-year-old comedian. His video lovingly lampooning the drink has been viewed nearly 2.4 million times. (The video is sponsored — not by White Claw but by an online perfume store.) In the video, Wallace performs as a bro who loves White Claw because he thinks it is for rich people/white people/people who go to private school.