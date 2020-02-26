Food industry needs to lead when it comes to climate change, says builder of environment protection collaboratives

Food industry leaders — and eventually consumers — need to be organized and educated about the practices and policies to help deal with climate change, according to a founder and leader of an effort to do just that.

Lara Dickinson is the co-founder of several groups, which include the Climate Collaborative as well as co-founder and executive director of One Step Closer to an Organic Sustainable Community, or OSC-squared.

The group includes founders and CEOs of companies banding together to create new business models to address climate change issues.

Dickinson said OSE2 began in her dining room with seven CEOs.

“We wondered, ‘How can we come together?’ on a mission to address the toughest sustainability problems on our planet,” she told an audience on Feb. 25 at the North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference. The event, held in Rohnert Park, was co-hosted by the North Bay Business Journal and Bank of America.

Now expanded to 34 companies, OSC2 has formed working groups, educational programs and subgroups to bring new leaders into the movement. Most recently, it’s formed collaboratives, such as the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion collaborative (J.E.D.I).

“In the natural products industry, we are largely led by white leaders and consumers who are mostly white.” she said. “But in a shifting world, where does that leave us?”

She said the natural products industry “risks becoming irrelevant” by not embracing the diverse marketplace, which is the U.S., where people of color will be the majority in 25 years. The fastest-growing segment of the population moving toward vegan diets are African Americans, she said.

Altruism doesn’t need to be the only motivation for companies and individuals to become more diverse, she said. Companies with organizational diversity yield 21% higher financial performance. Average share prices of companies with diverse boards of directors has jumped 44% versus 13% of those with boards that are not diverse.

“Our goal is to make everyone feel that they belong in the natural-food products industry,” she said.

Companies becoming more diverse is just one initiative highlighted by Dickinson. OSC2 sponsors the Climate Collaborative and a packaging collaborative.

The Climate Collaborative asks that companies commit to efforts such as 100% renewable power, reducing food waste as well as packaging waste and advocacy on climate change policies. Formed three years ago, the group’s goal was to have 500 companies signed up by 2020. It expects soon to announce 625 companies have agreed to participate.

Standing before a picture of a mountain of discarded plastic products in a landfill, Dickinson said packaging is just one area of waste to address. As an example, food that comes in pouches is popular, but problematic. In the U.S. alone, 26 million pouches are tossed in the landfills.

The packaging collaborative has developed and tests compostable pouches, the group stated. Also, Numi Organic Tea, a collaborative member, has developed environmentally sensitive tea-bag packaging under the collaboratives’ “leaf no trace” efforts.

Other speakers at the specialty food and beverage conference were Marcus Benedetti, CEO of Clover Sonoma; Mike Scheu, vice president of sales and marketing for Straus Family Creamery and chairman of the North Bay Food Industry Group; Robert Steele, managing director, investment banking middle markets, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Guy Blanchard, chief financial officer of vertical-agriculture startup AeroFarms; and Anubhav S. Goel, president for client growth solutions, SPINS LLC.