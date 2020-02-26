US consumers are increasingly interested in 'good for you' products

Did you know that nearly all households buy natural and organic products?

That’s among the findings from SPINS LLC, an Illinois-based research company for manufacturers and retailers in the natural, organic and specialty products industries.

Anu Goel, president for client growth solutions at SPINS, presented the company’s findings on Feb. 25 at the North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference. The event, held at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, was co-hosted by the North Bay Business Journal and Bank of America.

There are four main reasons why people purchase natural and organic products for their homes, Goel told the audience. They are caring about the environment and sustainability; wanting the best nutrition for children; buying these types of products for the convenience; and trusting that favorite brands are healthy, according to the data.

Healthful food, however, hasn’t always meant it’s the most delicious. That’s changing, he said.

“I’m seeing more and more in the natural products industry a return to focusing on taste,” Goel said. “Nowadays, with any brand really, it’s got to taste excellent.”

Goel called out several North Bay food producers at the conference for their innovation, including Clover Sonoma, Straus Family Creamery, Traditional Medicinals and Manzana Products.

“And Miyoko’s (Creamery) is another incredible brand, bringing artisanship to plant-based dairy,” Goel said. “It’s phenomenal what they’re doing.”

That Petaluma-based maker of vegan butter and plant-based cheeses took its campaign for dairy alternatives to another level earlier this year, when it sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture when the regulator objected to the company's use of dairy terms.

Goel said the retail landscape is evolving, explaining there are two channels, each playing a different role, The “innovation channel” is aimed at progressive shoppers, who buy products at grocers such as Sprouts, Whole Foods and Oliver’s, for example. “Conventional channel” shoppers are more focused on efficiency and convenience, and tend to buy their good at places like Walmart, Target and Safeway.

Natural products are the engine of growth for all major conventional retailers, Goel said.

Other speakers at the morning conference were Marcus Benendetti, chairman and CEO of Clover Sonoma; Mike Scheu, vice president of sales and marketing for Straus Family Creamery and chairman of the North Bay Food Industry Group; Robert Steele, managing director, investment banking middle market, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Guy Blanchard, chief financial officer of vertical-agriculture startup AeroFarms.