North Bay Business Journal captures general excellence award, 3 writing awards

The North Bay Business Journal has captured second place for general excellence in its category in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s journalism awards contest.

The honor credited the Journal’s editorial staff: designer Elissa Torres, staff writers Jeff Quackenbush, Cheryl Sarfaty and Chase DiFeliciantonio, and researcher Michelle Fox. The publication is edited by Anthony Borders, and its publisher is Brad Bollinger.

“This is the first time the Business Journal has entered this respected statewide contest and to get a win of this significance is testimony to the professionalism of our journalists,” said Bollinger. “As I like to say, one in a row!”

The Journal was selected for the award among weekly business publications in the state with circulations between 4,301–11,000 subscribers.

“The Journal staff works hard each day to fulfill its mission to cover the North Bay’s dynamic business community in Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties. We are humbled to be recognized for that effort and more determined than ever to produce the best coverage possible,” said Borders.

In addition to the general excellence recognition, the Journal won three writing awards.

In the category of business news coverage, writer Chase DiFeliciantonio received a third-place award for a story about the growing market for cannabis in the North Bay.

Fellow staff writer Cheryl Sarfaty won third place in feature writing for her story “Consoling the most fragile,” about a program to recruit volunteers to be on call to come into an area hospital to console crying infants.

“A seemingly unusual local story bringing humanity to the fore with national information,” the contest judges wrote.

“Every so often, a story comes my way that touches me forever, and this was one of them,” said Sarfaty. “I’m honored to win an award for this piece that centers on the kind soul that is Larry Wasem, a successful businessman who relishes in soothing the tiniest, most at-risk babies.”

Sarfaty also captured fifth place in profile writing for her story about a Napa ice cream entrepreneur who began his company after a near-death experience.

“It was refreshing to interview George Haymaker because he was so honest and willing to talk about his life’s journey, which has been difficult,” she said. “Some of my most rewarding moments as a journalist are when someone entrusts me to write their story, so winning this award is icing on the cake.”