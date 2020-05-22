Amy's Kitchen HR exec Nicole Scheidal in Santa Rosa wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read other profiles of this year’s winners.

Responsibilities with your company: Work closely with Amy’s business and HR leaders to develop strategy that closely supports the overall aims of our people and organization.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am empowered to serve in a leadership capacity for a North Bay company that operates with a tremendous care and responsibility towards its employees, farmers, communities, customers and our planet!

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: 1 year

Number of companywide employees: 2,700

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: Working abroad and leading a global team.

Greatest professional challenge: Harness my high degree of sensitivity.

Best advice received: Make regular use of the 80/20 Rule. Before you begin work, ask yourself, “Is this task in the top 20 percent of my priorities or in the bottom 80 percent?” Focus on what has the greatest impact.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Redesigning our manufacturing organization to better support its focus on our employees.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Amy’s mission sustains many aspects of our work, central to that are our practices surrounding kindness, engagement and prioritization.

Next professional goal: Deepen my understanding and partnership with departments beyond HR and Manufacturing.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, Watburg College

Hometown: Rural Iowa

Community/nonprofit activities: Involvement has come through volunteer work in connection with the United Way, mentoring and elderly services. Being newer to the area I look forward to getting involved in local matters.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Warren Buffett

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Natural

Typical day at the office: I start early to set intent and follow this with a healthy amount of collaboration and conclude with a run with co-workers.

Best place to work outside of your office: Amy’s production facilities, delightful people and smells!

Hobbies: Athletic endeavors and early morning grocery shopping:).

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Artist, designer, psychologist

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Influence city planning to encourage healthy communities.

First job: Babysitting

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Favorite movie: I’m not much of a movie person but as a kid I looked forward to “Wizard of Oz”

Favorite App: National Public Radio’s NPR One

Favorite after-work drink: Wine

Last vacation: France

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I am the first in my family to go to college so they most likely generalize and remark on my doing more than they could have imagined.