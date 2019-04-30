Enguerrand Guilloux, 37, director of programs for Icore International Inc. in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: I lead the Safran interconnect U.S. Program Management Office (PMO) which is in charge of all new projects throughout the program life cycle. I coordinate the daily activities of five program managers located in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I’m driven to create meaningful change, lead with confidence and inspire others to transform and promote the aerospace industry in Sonoma County.

Years with company: 13

Length of time in current position: 3 years

Employees: 450

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional accomplishment: I moved to the U.S. in 2017 to support the Boeing 787 program as a junior aerospace engineer. After years of perseverance and dedication, I’m now part of the senior management team leading the development phase of all major new aerospace programs for the Safran interconnect division. I’m proud of my personal progression within the Safran group. But my greatest accomplishment is to be now the mentor of several junior program managers eager for advises and guidances to one day become the next director of programs for Icore international Inc.

Greatest professional challenge: During 13 years within the Safran Group, I had the chance to work in multiple countries like France, UK, Tunisia, Mexico and the U.S. Working in a new culture is an unforgettable experience, but it has also been my greatest challenge as I had to adapt to a new culture and environment every 2 to 3 years.

Best advice received: Listening is the most important skill that every manager should constantly improve if they want to, one day, become a leader within their industry.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The completion of my Executive MBA at the Sonoma State University. I graduated in February 22nd 2019

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?: For years, the company was only focused on the corporate goals but since the 2017 fire, the company realized the importance to be involved within the local community. Following the example of Keysight in Santa Rosa, the company is participating more to local events. Recently, Icore International Inc received an award from the Sonoma county for its integration program for persons with disabilities.

Next professional goal: My next professional goal is to open my own consulting firm focused on the aerospace industry.

Education: Bachelor of Science (Aerospace Engineering, Class of 2003) University of Bordeaux 1 (Bordeaux, France); Master of Science (Aerospace Engineering, Class of 2005) University of Bordeaux 1 (Bordeaux, France); executive master's of business administration (Cohort 9, Class of 2019). Sonoma State University (Rohnert Park)

Hometown: Chartres, France

Community/nonprofit activities: During holidays, I volunteer at the redwood gospel mission to prepare meals.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Mentor: Mark McGrath who was my first boss when i arrived in the US. Admired businessperson: Elon Musk

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Corporate Synergy. Buzzword used by corporate executive when they do a take-over or a merger while synergy should be only about partnership and collaboration.