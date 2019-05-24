Read the staff report for the May 30 appeal hearing , which includes the history of the project and objections from the Planning Commission and state agencies.

Plans for revamping a former industrial site on Vallejo’s waterfront into a 31.4-acre deep-water terminal and cement plant appeared to be over Friday, when backers told the city they don’t plan to appeal rejection of the 5-year-old proposal.

The Vallejo Marine Terminal LLC and Orcem California proposal was set to go before the City Council on May 30 for a hearing on an appeal of the Planning Commission’s March 2017 denial of the major use permit and side development permit for the project. The draft final environmental impact report wasn’t certified at the time and left open for completion by the City Council since that June. But on May 24 of this year, a law firm representing the applicants told the city they were through.

“VMT no longer supports the Project and will not pursue the Appeal,” wrote Krista Kim of Valence Law Group in a brief letter provided to the Business Journal.

In the past two years, the California Department of Justice, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and California State Lands Commission wrote to the city with objections over the project, located at 790 and 800 Derr St. in southwest Vallejo, fronting the Mare Island Strait of the Napa River.