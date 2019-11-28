Wells Fargo boxes 12,000 Redwood Empire Food Bank meals

On Sept. 19, Wells Fargo North Bay team members spent the day volunteering at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

In total, 4,600 pounds of bread was boxed for the nonprofit to distribute. Around 12,833 meals for local residents in need were assembled.

Wells Fargo also presented the food bank with a check for $45,000 to help the thousands of children, seniors and adults who are served fresh produce through their programs.