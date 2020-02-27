Subscribe

Nonprofit theater the latest industry to oppose California's new independent contractor law

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 27, 2020, 11:57AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Other challenges to AB 5

Truckers: California Trucking Association has received a favorable ruling staying the impact of AB 5 until a fully hearing on its lawsuit.

Lyft and Uber: Have sued to stop AB 5. A federal judge in February denied a temporary restraining order until their challenges can be heard.

Freelance writers and photographers: Filed suit late last year arguing limitations on how many stories they can write for a single publication are unconstitutional. A judge in January denied a request to put the law on hold for them as the petition works its way through the courts.

A dd another industry to the list of those who see real problems with a new California law requiring employers to classify contractors as employees: the operators of theater groups and other entertainment venues.

Sixty-five representatives from Sonoma County theater groups came to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa earlier this month to hear from a panel of labor law experts, California Arts Advocates and industry professionals discuss the new law (Assembly Bill 5) and get answers to their questions about the possibility of having to reclassify current independent contractors as employees. The forum was sponsored by the center and Creative Sonoma, a division of the Economic Development Board of Sonoma County that provides programs and services supporting the creative community.

“Our primary concern is how and when this legislation will apply, when will the state start enforcing its provisions and how arts organizations plan to cope with an uncertain future,” said Kristen Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma. “There are upwards of 200 nonprofit arts organizations in Sonoma County and a majority have small operating budgets.”

Artists can’t exist on $500 for each project, and people are not going to pay Broadway prices for local theatrical productions.Lisa Ann Hilario of Spaulding, McCullough & Tansil

Labor law attorney Lisa Ann Hilario with Spaulding, McCullough & Tansil LLP said AB 5 is extremely complicated.

“It was a 15-page, single-line-spaced statute that in effect changes employer and worker relationships,” Hilario said. “Artists can’t exist on $500 for each project, and people are not going to pay Broadway prices for local theatrical productions. Performance prices will probably rise to cover higher costs.”

The law requires that workers meet a three-part ABC test to qualify as independent contractors or else be considered as employees. Hilario said AB 5 today “is not workable for many sectors of the economy.”

Attorney Daryl Reese with Johnson Thomas, Attorneys at Law, PC, a business and nonprofit law specialist, said, “There is a lot of frustration right now among arts and culture organizations, as well as anxiety about how to comply with the complexities of this legislation.”

While “compliance is essential, there will probably be a series of clean-up changes over the next two years to make this bill more palatable and reasonable for a lot of industries,” Reese said. “AB 5 is poorly written and not well thought through. Yet it is here and enforceable. Several legal challenges have been brought forward from those opposed to this law, but we have to deal with it as it is. There are serious implications for employers as well as employees if AB 5 is not followed.”

Ashleigh Worley, director of education and community engagement with the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, said with so much misinformation and a lack of understanding of AB 5, the thought of making teaching artists employees is scary.

“We have to determine what we want for our industry,” Worley said. “One thing is certain … many small nonprofit art groups are not financially ready for AB 5.”

She said that while large arts organizations typically have higher budgets and are in a better position to transition some workers from independent contractor to employee status, small arts groups will be hard hit. To add teaching artists that present programs in schools to the payroll for their class time could cost $75 to $80 per hour, which could mean hiring fewer in this category, or reducing the hourly rate.

Other challenges to AB 5

Truckers: California Trucking Association has received a favorable ruling staying the impact of AB 5 until a fully hearing on its lawsuit.

Lyft and Uber: Have sued to stop AB 5. A federal judge in February denied a temporary restraining order until their challenges can be heard.

Freelance writers and photographers: Filed suit late last year arguing limitations on how many stories they can write for a single publication are unconstitutional. A judge in January denied a request to put the law on hold for them as the petition works its way through the courts.

Worley observed that assessing a local city or county tax to benefit the arts might be a possible solution, as is currently done in Alameda and San Francisco.

The goal of the Santa Rosa forum was to address ways local teaching artists, independent contractors and theatrical organizations have responded, or are adapting to, AB 5 and also to discuss ways theater arts organizations can share their stories with state lawmakers to advocate for further exemptions from the law for the creative industry.

Authored by California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales, D-San Diego, AB 5 was signed into law on Sept. 18 by Governor Gavin Newsom. The intent was to offer California workers, especially those in low-paying “gig” jobs, more stability by encouraging companies to offer them full-time jobs and traditional benefits.

While the bill makes it more difficult for employers to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, it could also force many small theatrical groups to curtail operations or, in some cases, “go dark” for lack of funds needed to pay full-time workers.

Our performers love to act, and with higher costs another option might be to only use volunteers.Keith Baker of Main Stage West

According to Keith Baker, producing artistic director of Main Stage West in Sebastopol, the arts are one of the strongest economic drivers in the county.

“When people come here to experience a theatrical production, they help bolster the local economy, stay in hotels, go to restaurants, visit local bars, purchase souvenirs and groceries, refuel or recharge locally and often add wine tasting at local venues and gift purchases to their itinerary while also supporting our tourism industry,” Baker said.

He said their budget per show is about $10,000 and that performers receive about $600 each to cover expenses and personal needs.

“For us, the estimated cost of AB 5 for five artists as employees doing three shows would involve paying $2,000 per actor plus 30% for overhead and back office costs, totaling $13,000,” Baker said. “Our performers love to act, and with higher costs another option might be to only use volunteers.”

Baker said the Equity Actor’s Union is working hard to find relief from AB 5.

“I met three times with state senators and Congressional leaders at LBC and also at the Cinnabar Theatre in Petaluma to discuss this issue,” Baker said. “We have no budget for legal representation. I estimate our overall costs could be $250,000 a year under AB 5. So far, no one has been able to get clarity on this.”

This law not only affects actors and stage personnel, it impacts our educational outreach program for the community, our camp as well as interns and apprentices.Brad Surosky of Transcendence Theater Company

Brad Surosky, executive director of the Transcendence Theater Company in Sonoma, said his organization is in compliance. He is still doing research to evaluate the future before going to his board to talk about financial impact on the organization, especially since decisions have to be made soon about upcoming summer staffing for Broadway Under the Stars and other programs.

“This law not only affects actors and stage personnel, it impacts our educational outreach program for the community, our camp as well as interns and apprentices,” Surosky said. “We may have to determine where to cut back. This is a lose-lose proposition. In our case, exactly what does it mean to be a fine artist, since they have an exemption? Does this only apply to musicians? My concern is how to work the risk, how to assess the likelihood of an audit and become aware of potential financial penalties.”

With many small arts organizations saying they do not have funds to immediately pay full time wages, Gonzales and Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, sent a letter to the state Assembly Committee on Budget, requesting a one-time allocation of $20 million in the 2020-2021 budget to the California Arts Council to help small community nonprofit arts groups that make a good-faith effort to comply with AB 5 during the first year of the bill’s implementation. Many are wondering what will happen during the second year, after this fund is depleted.

Individuals and advocates within many industry sectors are challenging this law, or seeking exemptions to it, due to what is being calling a “cloud of uncertainty” and a need for clarifications surrounding its reclassification criteria for a variety of job categories.

In a November white paper discussing the effects of AB 5 on nonprofit arts and culture organizations, attorneys Victoria Plettner-Saunders and Arlene Yang with the Brown Law Group wrote that “AB-5 is part of a trend by state and federal governments to increase the focus on misclassification of workers, not only to protect workers, but also to increase revenues from state and federal income taxes and bolster unemployment and worker compensation coffers.”

Their paper discusses serious financial and other consequences organizations face when workers are misclassified as independent contractors, as well as what arts and cultural organizations should consider when planning to comply with the law.

Ten additional pieces of legislation containing proposed changes and amendments to AB 5 have been submitted....Julie Baker of California Arts Advocates

Assemblywoman Gonzales filed an updated version, AB 1850, of her original bill on Feb. 14, but the current draft does little to clarify the original act.

At the same time, fix-it bills have been filed in the Legislature by industry interest groups in an effort to kill the bill or seek exemptions.

“Ten additional pieces of legislation containing proposed changes and amendments to AB 5 have been submitted to meet a Feb. 21 deadline,” said Julie Baker, executive director of Californians for the Arts and California Arts Advocates. “While fine arts have been exempted from this law, theatrical arts have not. A private advocacy firm and the California Arts Academy have lobbied for a professional services exemption, a category that lacks definition in this new law. Our goal right now is to inform people about what AB 5 is. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and this bill was quickly passed with no time for lawyers to determine what it means.”

She said theater arts are an original expression of the gig economy, with many short-term, one-off engagements that last a single night or up to six weeks or more.

Baker noted that these nonprofits have low budgets, and yet realizes that artists need to be appreciated and compensated.

“With such limited resources and a short event duration model, we want to continue to see the arts thrive and survive and want to focus on what we can do to amplify awareness of our situation by seeking to educate our lawmakers,” Baker said. “The question is, how to do this in a way to keep this industry alive. Our hope is that a broad cross section of the legislature will see the economic impact this law will have. At the same time, we will continue to fight for increased, ongoing investment in the arts. We want the state’s $20 million AB 5 startup fund to be ongoing, not just a one-time allocation.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine