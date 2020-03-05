North Bay business briefs from PayStar Payroll, Napa Valley College, Leadership Napa Valley and more

San Diego-based Coastal Payroll is acquiring Mill Valley-based PayStar Payroll.

Coastal stated it will acquire Paystar over the coming months, with a goal of full integration this summer.

“Coastal Payroll started with just two friends and an idea, growing to 90 employees in 12 years — and I am thrilled to announce this exciting new step for our company’s development,” said Jonathan Gallagher, CEO of Coastal Payroll.

The company currently serves over 1,000 clients nationwide.

Paystar Payroll has been serving clients since 1994.

—

Napa Valley College’s Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Management Department has partnered with Forbes Travel Guide to launch luxury service training courses for students and hospitality employees (www.napavalley.edu/academics/BCS/HospitalityProgram). The new online courses commence in June.

The courses aim to provide students and hospitality employees with unrivaled knowledge and skill to strengthen their resumes and to elevate luxury service within the hospitality industry. Course 1 is Introduction to Luxury Service, covering basics such as telephone etiquette and effective communication. The goal is for students to seamlessly continue onto the next course to learn the specific service standards for each area of luxury hotels and resorts, including luxury standards for concierge, reservation, and arrival-and-departure services.

Additional service areas covered are set to be housekeeping and turndown, dining (including in-room dining), bar and lounge, and pool standards.

—

Applications for Leadership Napa Valley Class 34 are now being accepted online.

Class 34 will meet a total of 14 days from September 2020 to May 2021 to learn topics such as tourism, agriculture, criminal justice, business, government, human services, education and the arts. In addition, the class will work in teams to develop a meaningful project that they present near the end of the year, in the hopes that it will have a lasting positive impact on the community.

­—

CASA of Sonoma County, which works with foster children in the court system, is holding spring volunteer training over three and a half days (Thursday, April 9, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 14,–Thursday, April 16, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Classes will be held at CASA’s office at the Los Guilicos complex near Oakmont in Santa Rosa. For more information and to sign up for the CASA training, contact Millie Gilson at 707-565-6375 or info@sonomacasa.org.