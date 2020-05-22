Eric Sangervasi of Santa Rosa homelessness nonprofit Redwood Gospel Mission wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: My department is responsible for outreach events, fundraising, direct mail programs, media, website, volunteers, etc. Pretty much anything related to our financial partners and community partners.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I love people. We are all uniquely made. I love to see people grow and discover their ministry to the community.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 2.5

Number of companywide employees: 45

Number who report to you: 6

Greatest professional accomplishment: Nomadic Shelter is a shelter that is at a different church each night. This ministry creates a platform for churches to minister to homeless guests at their church. Such a beautiful ministry. I played a very small roll in launching this ministry, but seeing the community impact so many lives is a blessing for me.

Greatest professional challenge: I think with any leadership position one of the biggest challenge is to put yourself aside and help others grow.

Best advice received: As a teenager, a close friend use to remind me that God has a purpose and plan for my life. I didn’t think that I had purpose and that reminder has helped me so much in my life. This is something I try to share often with others.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The real heroes in my line of work is our volunteers. Anytime I get to see a volunteer discover a new way to impact their community that makes my job worth it. I truly mean that. I can’t wait to tell my wife stories of our volunteers.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Redwood Gospel Mission mobilizes the community to minister to the poor and needy so that lives are transformed. Empowering the community to minister to those in need allows for more and more people to impact lives in our community.

Next professional goal: Not sure, but I my trust is in God and he has not let me down.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Simpson University in Redding

Hometown: Petaluma

Community/nonprofit activities: In my spare time I lead a ministry through my church (Calvary Chapel Petaluma) called Jesus Night. We serve a meal once a month at The Phoenix Theater to teens, homeless and AA meeting attendees. I have had the privilege to do this since 2007.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Two people: Jeff Gilman, executive director at Redwood Gospel Mission and Tom Gaffey at the Phoenix Theater.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

I am not sure if it’s a buzzword, but anytime is say I am “busy”, it makes me cringe, because if I was not busy I would go crazy. I love being around people and helping others.

Typical day at the office: The days never go as planned, but at the end of the day I am blessed to serve in an amazing ministry. I get to see lives transformed daily.

Best place to work outside of your office: My car. I make a lot of phone calls. I can talk as loud and long as I want without distracting others. I tend to go off topic and laugh a lot on the phone. I have made a lot of friends through the mission and I’ve had some of the best conversations in my life.

Hobbies: Riding my longboard, photography, riding bikes with my kids, reading comic books, playing board games with friends and video games.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I love comic books. I wanted to be a superhero. Who does not want to save the world?

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Build new relationships. I love people. The more people I meet, the more I grow in relationships with others.

First job: Dishwasher at Twisted Vine in Petaluma.

Social media you most use: Facebook. Got to post my selfies with friends somewhere.

Favorite book: The Bible, “Helping Without Hurting” and any X-Men comic books.

Favorite movie: “Star Wars” and “Mean Girls”

Favorite App: Pokemon Go...yes, it still exists. I say I play it to spend more time with my kids, but let’s be honest, I play more than they do. It’s very social game and it creates community. What’s not to love!

Favorite after-work drink: Sparkling water!

Last vacation: Disneyland!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I work for the mission. They love the ministry and love that their son is a part of such an amazing ministry in our community. They also brag about my three sweet children.