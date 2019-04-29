Magali Telles, 37, executive director for Los Cien, a Petaluma-based group that builds bridges with the Latino community in Sonoma County, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Daily office operations, work with our board of directors to execute programs and projects, program and event development, fundraising and finance.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?: I made Sonoma County my home 19 years ago, it has given me everything and in return I plan to do the same for our community.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: 10 months

Employees: 1

Greatest professional accomplishment: Becoming the first executive director for Los Cien Sonoma County

Greatest professional challenge: Becoming the executive director for such a beloved organization and making sure that I do right by the founders, board and community we serve.

Best advice received: My mother once told me when I was thinking about where to study “if you are a good student, you are going to be a good students regardless of where you go” meaning that if you dig in and put your best forward, you can succeed anywhere you go. I have applied this idea to any new challenge and position.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Becoming the first executive director for Los Cien.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are a tiny but mighty team of volunteers and I am the only paid staff. Everyone is driven by their passion and commitment to Sonoma County moving in a more equitable direction.

Next professional goal: To make sure that Latinos have proper representations and opportunities in positions of Leadership in Sonoma County.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Sonoma State University; master’s in education from Sonoma State University

Hometown: Fresno

Community/nonprofit activities: I mentor a number of young people in the community and am involved in the 4th Annual Mochilada in Roseland and a number of other Latino partnerships official and unofficial.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Lisa Carre - The first Latina CEO for the United Way of the Wine Country

Typical day at the office: Meetings with community members or organizations and email.

Best place to work outside of your office: From Home or Acre Coffee in Downtown Santa Rosa

Hobbies: Traveling, watching foreign films, checking out new restaurants

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: I wanted to be a psychologist.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: To become a better mentor and role model for the youth I work with.

First job: As soon as I able to get my work permit, I was hired for two jobs. One was for the president of the Fresno City Council and the other was at Chuck E’ Cheese.

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “The Grapes of Wrath”

Favorite movie: “The Godfather”

Favorite after-work drink: Chamomile Tea

Last vacation: Cabo San Lucas

Favorite app: Pinterest