August home sales drop in Napa, Sonoma counties but steady in Marin

CHASE DIFELICIANTONIO
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 27, 2019, 1:13PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Home sales in the North Bay mostly dropped last month from a year before, while Marin County saw a slight bump.

Median sale prices trended slightly up in Marin and Sonoma counties and dropped in Napa County over the same period, according to real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.

Marin County had 310 homes sold last month, compared with 305 in August 2018, a 1.6% increase. The median price climbed 0.7% over that period, to just over $1 million from an even $1 million.

In Napa County, 122 homes were sold in August, compared with 150 a year before. That represented a 18.7% year-over-year decline. The median price declined 3.8% to $635,000 from $660,000.

Sonoma County saw a similar trend to that of Napa. Last month 596 homes sold, down 10.6% from 667 the previous August. The median price increased 0.8% during the same period, to $615,000 from $610,000.

The report found that total home sales in the San Francisco Bay Area in August were the lowest for that month since 2010, when 6,698 homes sold. For the past 13 consecutive months, sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis, CoreLogic concluded.

“Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly 6% from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst, in a press release.

“The region’s median sale price has remained flat or has fallen modestly on a year-over-year basis for the past six months, dipping as much as 4% in July,” LePage added. “Last month’s 2.4% annual decline in the median reflects both lower home prices in some areas as well as a shift toward a lower share of sales occurring in some of the region’s more expensive areas.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine