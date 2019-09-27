August home sales drop in Napa, Sonoma counties but steady in Marin

Home sales in the North Bay mostly dropped last month from a year before, while Marin County saw a slight bump.

Median sale prices trended slightly up in Marin and Sonoma counties and dropped in Napa County over the same period, according to real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.

Marin County had 310 homes sold last month, compared with 305 in August 2018, a 1.6% increase. The median price climbed 0.7% over that period, to just over $1 million from an even $1 million.

In Napa County, 122 homes were sold in August, compared with 150 a year before. That represented a 18.7% year-over-year decline. The median price declined 3.8% to $635,000 from $660,000.

Sonoma County saw a similar trend to that of Napa. Last month 596 homes sold, down 10.6% from 667 the previous August. The median price increased 0.8% during the same period, to $615,000 from $610,000.

The report found that total home sales in the San Francisco Bay Area in August were the lowest for that month since 2010, when 6,698 homes sold. For the past 13 consecutive months, sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis, CoreLogic concluded.

“Although Bay Area home sales in August fell nearly 6% from a year earlier, the recent drop in mortgage rates likely helped temper that decline,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst, in a press release.

“The region’s median sale price has remained flat or has fallen modestly on a year-over-year basis for the past six months, dipping as much as 4% in July,” LePage added. “Last month’s 2.4% annual decline in the median reflects both lower home prices in some areas as well as a shift toward a lower share of sales occurring in some of the region’s more expensive areas.”