Santa Rosa nonprofit Becoming Independent plans to expand into Marin County

Becoming Independent, a nonprofit assisting those with disabilities, plans to begin offering services in Marin County with the signing of a lease for space in San Rafael.

“We’ve heard from people in the San Rafael area for years, asking us to bring Becoming Independent’s services further south. We are so thankful for our newfound partnership with Stephanie Plante and look forward to becoming an important part of the Marin community,” Luana Vaetoe, CEO of Becoming Independent, stated in the announcement.

Plante is the president and CEO of CPi Developers.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to welcome BI’s wonderful services to our community, where there is such a great need,” stated Plante. “CPi Developers are deeply involved with Marin nonprofits, and BI’s mission carries a particular resonance for us. We look forward to BI joining and supporting this community.”

Becoming Independent’s new Marin County facility will be at 777 Grand Ave., Suite 101, in San Rafael. With the 1,945 square foot facility, Becoming Independent expects to extend its day services to clients there beginning this fall.

“The Grand Avenue space will serve as BI’s Marin County home base, and renovations will commence immediately. Once the new facility opens, 30 people will be able to participate in BI’s day services and benefit from the smaller staff-to-client ratios that distinguish BI’services,” the group’s announcement stated.

For information on enrollment in BI’s new San Rafael day services, please contact the organization at info@becomingindependent.org or 707-524-6600.