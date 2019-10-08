Business leads from commercial real estate deals in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin counties
Brokerage abbreviations: CI = Colliers International, CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley, K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International, MC = Meridian Commercial
Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)
MARIN COUNTY
19,017sf at 125 & 131 Mitchell Blvd., San Rafael; industrial; GAF Solar Energy; James Manley of K&C; Samsons Enterprises; na; Aug. 5
4,273sf at 30 Libertyship Way, #3150, Sausalito; office; Karp Capital Management; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Harrison Holdings LLC; na; May 9
1,659sf at 30 N. San Pedro Road, #170, San Rafael; office; YWCA; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Professional Investors 31 LLC; na; July 22
1,500sf at 23 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley; retail; Kimerly Eagles-Smith; Vesa Becam of K&C; Tom and Harriet Kostic; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 17
1,440sf at 447 Miller Ave., #D, Mill Valley; office; Richardson Pribuss Architects; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; July 30
1,420sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #5A, San Rafael; office, renewal; Charles Property Services; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 1
810sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #115, San Rafael; office; Alexander Reyzelman DPM Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 1
520sf at 447 Miller Ave., #C-1, Mill Valley; office; Best Brazilian Wax (Marin) Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; May 24
NAPA COUNTY
2,319sf at 700 Main St., #301, Napa; office; Coblenz, Patch, Duffy & Bass LLP; Mike Miller of K&C; Regatta Properties; na; July 22
SOLANO COUNTY
8,366sf at 1111 Western St., Fairfield; industrial; Roto Rooter of Fairfield; Bret DeMartini of CI; Zabala Family Trust; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; (Nov. 1)
SONOMA COUNTY
25,600sf at 2835 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Scandinavian Design; na; Santa Rosa Town Center LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 1
24,472sf at 369 Blodgett St., #200, Cotati; industrial; General Woodcraft Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Arthur & Diane Vollert; na; May 8
8,400sf at 5701 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove; industrial; Sloat Lumber Co.; na; Karlstad LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 17
7,800sf at 1275-1345 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Empire Nissan; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Torvick Investment Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Sept. 20
6,100sf at 3025 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Superior Court office Sonoma County; Gil Saydah of K&C; Canteen Services; Gil Saydah of K&C; Sept. 3
5,911sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #270, Santa Rosa; office; Stearns Lending LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Atrium Court LLC; na; June 17
5,796sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Office Properties DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones & Brian Keegan of K&C; July 15
5,716sf at 2245 Bennett Valley Road, #C200 & C202, Santa Rosa; office; Interfaith Shelter Network Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; July 19
5,437sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #160, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; United Way office the Wine Country; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Neotomas & Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 14
