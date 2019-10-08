Business leads from commercial real estate deals in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin counties

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 8, 2019, 10:59AM
October 8, 2019

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CI = Colliers International, CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley, K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International, MC = Meridian Commercial

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

19,017sf at 125 & 131 Mitchell Blvd., San Rafael; industrial; GAF Solar Energy; James Manley of K&C; Samsons Enterprises; na; Aug. 5

4,273sf at 30 Libertyship Way, #3150, Sausalito; office; Karp Capital Management; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Harrison Holdings LLC; na; May 9

1,659sf at 30 N. San Pedro Road, #170, San Rafael; office; YWCA; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Professional Investors 31 LLC; na; July 22

1,500sf at 23 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley; retail; Kimerly Eagles-Smith; Vesa Becam of K&C; Tom and Harriet Kostic; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 17

1,440sf at 447 Miller Ave., #D, Mill Valley; office; Richardson Pribuss Architects; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; July 30

1,420sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #5A, San Rafael; office, renewal; Charles Property Services; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 1

810sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #115, San Rafael; office; Alexander Reyzelman DPM Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; July 1

520sf at 447 Miller Ave., #C-1, Mill Valley; office; Best Brazilian Wax (Marin) Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Stewart Lee Properties; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; May 24

NAPA COUNTY

2,319sf at 700 Main St., #301, Napa; office; Coblenz, Patch, Duffy & Bass LLP; Mike Miller of K&C; Regatta Properties; na; July 22

SOLANO COUNTY

8,366sf at 1111 Western St., Fairfield; industrial; Roto Rooter of Fairfield; Bret DeMartini of CI; Zabala Family Trust; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; (Nov. 1)

SONOMA COUNTY

25,600sf at 2835 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Scandinavian Design; na; Santa Rosa Town Center LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Aug. 1

24,472sf at 369 Blodgett St., #200, Cotati; industrial; General Woodcraft Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Arthur & Diane Vollert; na; May 8

8,400sf at 5701 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove; industrial; Sloat Lumber Co.; na; Karlstad LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 17

7,800sf at 1275-1345 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Empire Nissan; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Torvick Investment Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Sept. 20

6,100sf at 3025 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Superior Court office Sonoma County; Gil Saydah of K&C; Canteen Services; Gil Saydah of K&C; Sept. 3

5,911sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #270, Santa Rosa; office; Stearns Lending LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Atrium Court LLC; na; June 17

5,796sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #105, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Office Properties DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones & Brian Keegan of K&C; July 15

5,716sf at 2245 Bennett Valley Road, #C200 & C202, Santa Rosa; office; Interfaith Shelter Network Inc.; Joel Jaman of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; July 19

5,437sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #160, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; United Way office the Wine Country; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Neotomas & Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 14

4,800sf at 115 E. Second St., Cloverdale; retail; Rebel Girls Inc.; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Randy & Gina Hatcher; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Aug. 9

4,000sf at 630 Third St., #200 & 201, Santa Rosa; office; Old Republic Title Co.; na; D’Argenzio Family LP; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 19

3,596sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; Jason Edward Pope, M.D. Inc.; na; Bruce & Sandra Rocco; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Aug. 13

3,334sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #180, Santa Rosa; office; Autonet Mobile Inc.; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Aug. 5

2,878sf at 11 Fifth St., #203, Petaluma; office; Pomilia Financial Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 1

2,717sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Caltax Accountants & Advisors, Ltd.; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; STG; Danny Jones of K&C; Aug. 29

2,563sf at 100 B St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Poppy Bank; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Aug. 23

2,438sf at 6149 State Farm Drive, #B5, Rohnert Park; industrial; Martinez Precision Designs; na; SBPark LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 30

2,320sf at 429 First St., #180, Petaluma; industrial; AMAC Plastic Products Corp.; na; PetePete LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 19

1,890sf at 1985 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Mason Lin; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Argenzio Properties; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dec. 1, 2017

1,500sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #12, Rohnert Park; industrial; Baier Heating & Air; Sara Wann of K&C; New CA Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; May 24

1,440sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #E, Santa Rosa; office; Duckhorn Wine Company; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Twelve Seven Holdings LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 16

1,225sf at 2200 Range Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc.; na; Trudi Schneider Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 15

1,200sf at 1000 Clegg Court, #B, Petaluma; industrial; Petaluma Ecumenical Properties; Steve Gordon of K&C; Mughannam Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Aug. 1

1,059sf at 450 First St. E., #G, Sonoma; retail; Scott Nichols Gallery; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Ida P. Moses Trust; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 31

1,038sf at 840 Piner Road, #10, Santa Rosa; industrial; Thor Cary & Jim Diangson; Peter Briceno & Brian Keegan of K&C; McLaren Investments; Peter Briceno & Brian Keegan of K&C; June 25

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

27,556sf at 1099 D St., San Rafael; office; Professional Investors 45 LLC (Professional Financial Investors), Carole Sproule & Felix Arts; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; 1099 D Street LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Aug. 30; $11,000,000

9,440sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, Novato; industrial; The Stilson Living Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Hoey Limited Partnership; na; Aug. 9; $2,225,000

4,900sf at 585 Irwin St., San Rafael; industrial; Collie Realty LLC; Sam Ko of MC; Carlos Transmission Service Inc.; Steve Easley of MC; May 23; $1,175,000

3,350sf at 905-909 B St., San Rafael; retail; Jian Wu & Quynh Nguyen; Matt Wagner & Terrence Chan of Compass Realty; Carlo Gnemmi 2007 Trust; Steve Easley of MC; July 1; $1,070,000

NAPA COUNTY

1,197,900sf at Soscol Ferry Road, Napa; industrial land (27.5 acres, APN 057-170-010); Ron Fedrick; na; Ann Marie Lardeau; Randy Wood & Allan Montonen of K&C; Sept. 27

SONOMA COUNTY

184,259sf at 3775 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial land (4.23 acres); Gilmore Development Properties Inc.; na; County Bellsite LLC; na; July 11; $3,800,000

133,294sf at 212 & 216 Concourse Blvd., Santa Rosa; office land (3.06 acres); Anova Education and Behavior Consultation Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 15; $4,000,000

82,764sf at 811 Boyd St., Santa Rosa; residentail land (1.9 acres); Santa Rosa Boyd LP; James Nobles of K&C; Survivor’s Trust office the Narduzzi Trust; The By-Pass Trust office the Narduzzi Trust; Ken Bizzell of K&C; Sept. 9; $1,450,000

25,334sf at 3383 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Tony & Taso Kasaris; James Nobles of K&C; Rasche Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 13; $2,090,000

7,393sf at 1110 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail; David & Michelle Frym; na; Littlehouse LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Sept. 18

4,690sf at 640 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; 640 4th Street LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Albert L. Russ & Paula E. Russ Trust; na; Aug. 19; $1,529,000

3,832sf at 4690 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Jason Hunter LLC; na; AJ Ventures Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 6; $1,075,000

1,440sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #E, Santa Rosa; office; C&T Billing Company; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Twelve-Seven Holdings LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Sept. 30

1,418sf at 1408 Townview Lane, #B-4, Santa Rosa; office; David Lincoln Chiropractic PC; na; Frederick J. Baumer Trust; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 22; $465,000

