4,800sf at 115 E. Second St., Cloverdale; retail; Rebel Girls Inc.; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Randy & Gina Hatcher; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Aug. 9

4,000sf at 630 Third St., #200 & 201, Santa Rosa; office; Old Republic Title Co.; na; D’Argenzio Family LP; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 19

3,596sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; Jason Edward Pope, M.D. Inc.; na; Bruce & Sandra Rocco; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Aug. 13

3,334sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #180, Santa Rosa; office; Autonet Mobile Inc.; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Aug. 5

2,878sf at 11 Fifth St., #203, Petaluma; office; Pomilia Financial Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 1

2,717sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Caltax Accountants & Advisors, Ltd.; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; STG; Danny Jones of K&C; Aug. 29

2,563sf at 100 B St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Poppy Bank; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Aug. 23

2,438sf at 6149 State Farm Drive, #B5, Rohnert Park; industrial; Martinez Precision Designs; na; SBPark LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 30

2,320sf at 429 First St., #180, Petaluma; industrial; AMAC Plastic Products Corp.; na; PetePete LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 19

1,890sf at 1985 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Mason Lin; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Argenzio Properties; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dec. 1, 2017

1,500sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #12, Rohnert Park; industrial; Baier Heating & Air; Sara Wann of K&C; New CA Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; May 24

1,440sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #E, Santa Rosa; office; Duckhorn Wine Company; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Twelve Seven Holdings LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 16

1,225sf at 2200 Range Ave., #200, Santa Rosa; office; Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc.; na; Trudi Schneider Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 15

1,200sf at 1000 Clegg Court, #B, Petaluma; industrial; Petaluma Ecumenical Properties; Steve Gordon of K&C; Mughannam Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Aug. 1

1,059sf at 450 First St. E., #G, Sonoma; retail; Scott Nichols Gallery; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Ida P. Moses Trust; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 31

1,038sf at 840 Piner Road, #10, Santa Rosa; industrial; Thor Cary & Jim Diangson; Peter Briceno & Brian Keegan of K&C; McLaren Investments; Peter Briceno & Brian Keegan of K&C; June 25

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

27,556sf at 1099 D St., San Rafael; office; Professional Investors 45 LLC (Professional Financial Investors), Carole Sproule & Felix Arts; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; 1099 D Street LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Aug. 30; $11,000,000

9,440sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, Novato; industrial; The Stilson Living Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Hoey Limited Partnership; na; Aug. 9; $2,225,000