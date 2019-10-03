Amazon plans to open 4-Star store in Marin County in time for Black Friday

Beyond its Whole Foods Market stores in the North Bay, click-and-ship retail giant Amazon plans to add more bricks to its retail footprint in the north end of the San Francisco Bay Area in time for holiday shopping.

The Seattle-based company is set to open a 4,200-square-foot Amazon 4-Star store in The Village at Corte Madera shopping mall in Marin County, according to a spokeswoman for the center.

“(W)e anticipate them to open by Black Friday,” said Christine Miller of Macerich, which owns the mall. That’s the Friday after Thanksgiving — Nov. 29 this year — when retailers seek to kick-start the holiday shopping season with wee-morning hours and discounts.

“We are excited to be bringing Amazon 4-star to Corte Madera, and are currently hiring,” wrote an Amazon spokesperson to the Business Journal.

Amazon 4-Star stores, like the name suggests, offer a selection of devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home and other goods that have received four out of five “star” ratings on the webstore, as well as products deemed “Amazon’s choice” or “best seller,” according to the company website.

Amazon has been shaking up the brick-and-mortar retail world since it launched as a bookseller then expanded into shipping almost anything to consumer’s doors within days. The 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods Market is reported to be part of a bigger strategy to move into physical retail. Currently, the company has opened 15 Amazon Go no-checkout grocery stores with two pending in Chicago, five Amazon 4-Star shops including one in Berkeley, 19 Amazon Books locations and four Presented by Amazon kiosks in malls, according to the company website.

The company is negotiating for additional grocery and other store locations across the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. Also, Amazon is applying for retail beverage alcohol licenses in California under PrimeNow LLC, including multiple San Francisco locations, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and public documents.

According to the Corte Madera mall’s online map, the Amazon 4-Star store there will occupy a space near the current store for Restoration Hardware, a Marin company that started with catalogue sales then opened stores. A flagship “gallery” store is under construction on the mall’s property.

And Gap’s Athleta activewear brand, which started in Petaluma also as a catalogue and online retailer, started to open physical stores before the relocation of the headquarters to San Francisco a few years ago.