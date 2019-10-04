Forever 21 possible store closures includes Solano, Marin counties

As Forever 21 seeks court protection from creditors as it reorganizes, the Los Angeles-based department store chain has proposed a list of 178 U.S. stores it wants to close to shore up the business, including several in the San Francisco Bay Area and two of its three North Bay locations.

Forever 21 Inc. and affiliates filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on Sept. 29. On Oct. 3 a list of possible store closures was filed, representing nearly a third of the 549 U.S. stores. Locations have been picked based on “historical and recent store profitability, historical and recent sales trends, occupancy costs, the geographic market in which each store is located, the mall in which each store is located, the potential to negotiate rent reductions with the applicable landlords, and specific operational circumstances related to each store’s performance,” according to the document.

Depending on the outcome of lease negotiations, that list could shrink, and an additional 98 stores may be considered for a second round of potential closures list in the future, the filing said. If slated for closure, closeout sales for the estimated $80 million in inventory at the locations would start by Oct. 31 and wrap with the shuttering of locations by year end, and gift cards, returns and exchanges would still be accepted, according to the document.

The list of initial possible closings includes these North Bay stores:

Northgate Mall in San Rafael, operated by MerloneGeier Partners

Solano Town Center in Fairfield, run by Starwood Retail Partners.

But the store in Simon Property Group’s Santa Rosa Plaza mall in Sonoma County isn’t on this proposed cut list.

All three North Bay stores came in to replace parts of former Mervyn’s department stores, under a bankruptcy court deal worked out over a decade ago between Kohl’s and Forever 21 to acquire dozens of locations, San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.

Also on the newly released potential closure list are Bay Area locations in Invesco’s 2 Stockton Street mall in San Francisco, Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, Taubman’s Sun Valley mall in Concord and Westfield’s Oakridge Mall in San Jose.

Started in 1984 by Do Won Chang and his wife, Jin Sook, Forever 21 grew to include the U.S. stores plus 251 in other countries.

San Jose Mercury News talked to analysts about the struggles facing retailers, leading to over 8,000 store closures or planned shutterings nationwide this year and 5,500-plus last year, citing Coresight Research.

“Last year, we saw a lot of big malls dealing with anchor tenants closing, like Sears,” Ranjini Venkatesan, senior analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, told the Mercury news on Thursday. “This year, (departures) are primarily concentrated in the inline, or smaller, stores.”

The Forever 21 news “highlights the challenges faced by regional mall landlords that own assets with relatively low sales per square foot,” she said. Venkatesan told the publication that more than a dozen stores on the closure list are being leased from such landlords, such as CBL & Associates and Washington Prime Group.