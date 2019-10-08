Landlords say California rent caps may force them to raise rents more frequently

LOS ANGELES — Prominent landlord attorney Dennis Block stood before a crowd of more than 200 at an apartment owners trade show in Pasadena and, to laughs, boasted of having evicted “more tenants than anybody else on the planet Earth.”

Block said he was proud to enforce what he said America was built on: property rights. He then talked about the “scourge of this new statewide rent control that is coming up” and offered some ways that landlords could evade rules that as of Jan. 1 would cap annual increases for tenants at 5% plus inflation and require “just cause” to evict.

His advice? Quickly hand out no-fault eviction notices to tenants who pay low rent or make frivolous requests.

“You don’t have to feel bad about this,” he said Wednesday at the trade show for the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, which represents landlords. “It’s not your fault; it’s the state legislators’ fault.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to sign Assembly Bill 1482 into law on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8. And while supporters celebrate its potential to stanch the flow of people who are priced out of their communities or onto the streets, landlords are grappling with what it means for them.

The rent-cap law covers only buildings older than 15 years and applies to single-family homes only if they are owned by corporations or other institutional investors. It expires in 2030 and won’t override stricter rent control ordinances in places such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

How property owners react will go a long way to determining how effective the bill is in providing greater protection to tenants in California’s unaffordable housing markets.

“Merely making a passive investment in rental property has become a huge burden and risk, so owners tend to gravitate to what people like Dennis have to say in hopes that there may be some relief out there,” said Daniel Yukelson, executive director of the apartment association. “The more the government tries to corner rental property owners, the more they will, by nature, look for ways to get around those regulations in order to protect the large investments.”

Today, landlords of non-controlled units can generally tell long-term tenants to leave in 60 days for no stated reason, as long as doing so wouldn’t break a lease. Starting Jan. 1, landlords covered by the bill will need just cause such as nonpayment of rent or damage to a unit to remove renters who have lived in their units at least a year.

Block noted that any recent rent increase above the coming cap must be canceled in January. But no similar provision exists for the new just-cause eviction rules. As a result, he explained, it’s possible to get rid of low-paying tenants and significantly raise rents — landlords can charge what they want for vacant units — as long as the notice to vacate expires before Jan. 1.

The controversial attorney made a similar pitch at another recent trade show, and in email blasts and social media posts.

Yukelson said he doesn’t recommend quickly evicting tenants to get around the new law and said that prospect “looks bad for” the industry. He said he didn’t know Block would give such advice at the trade show; the attorney was invited, Yukelson said, because he is a “good draw and a good speaker.”

In an interview, Block said his suggestions are well within the law and help owners maximize their returns, “which is the reason why you buy income property.”