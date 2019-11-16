North Bay's biggest economic development organizations of 2019

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on organizations that help cities and counties attract, grow and keep businesses.

The Economic Development Organizations list is listed alphabetically.

Detailed information from the list are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.