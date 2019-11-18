Commercial real estate business leads from Sonoma, Solano, Marin counties

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

1,360sf at 512 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Place of Refuge Enterprises Central Marin LLC; na; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; March 15

1,100sf at 221 Caledonia St., Sausalito; office; O Hagan Meyer LLP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 219-223 Caledonia St. LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 11

750sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #6, Novato; office; Oscar Curiel; na; George & Mimi Bennetts; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 15

537sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #7, San Rafael; office; CMOUTS Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Aug. 29

512sf at 207 Second St., #B, Sausalito; office; Jute Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Mordechai Winter; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 10

486sf at 750 Las Gallinas Drive, #206A, San Rafael; office; Katharine Chaney; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18

408sf at 20 Sunnyside Ave., #K, Mill Valley; office; Seymour Trust; na; Thompson/Dorfman LLC; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Sept. 30

SONOMA COUNTY

15,000sf at 6595 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Spirit Halloween; Tom Laugero of K&C; Hamilton Ave RWC LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Oct. 3

7,907sf at 3925 Cypress Drive, #C, Petaluma; office, extension; Studio C; na; Cypress Bay LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Sept. 5

7,200sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Spirit Halloween; Tom Laugero of K&C; Sami Khoury; na; June 25

5,105sf at 4 Padre Parkway, #B, Rohnert Park; retail; Kreative Community Services Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 5

4,400sf at 1450 N. McDowell Blvd., #150, Petaluma; office & industrial; Sanovas; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; na; Sept. 3

4,000sf at 471 Aaron St., #B & C, Cotati; industrial; Fume Growth Fund II Inc.; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Allen Leepin; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 15

2,475sf at 635 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma County Democratic Party; na; Humboldt Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

2,400sf at 5665 Redwood Drive, #B, Rohnert Park; retail; Pro Flooring; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; George Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 14, 2018

2,310sf at 11 Fifth St., #202, Petaluma; office; Compass California II Inc.; na; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 20

2,285sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Humanidad Therapy & Education Services; Peter Briceno of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Sept. 17

2,200sf at 755 Farmers Lane, #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Solful Dispensary; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Hassan Kazemini; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 15

2,192sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #110, Petaluma; office, renewal; PsychStrategies Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Sept. 27

2,163sf at 3550 Round Barn Blvd., #312, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Berry & Fritzinger PC; na; Summit Funding Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 20