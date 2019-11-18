Subscribe

Commercial real estate business leads from Sonoma, Solano, Marin counties

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 18, 2019, 9:15AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; WCRE = W Commercial Real Estate

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

1,360sf at 512 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera; retail; Place of Refuge Enterprises Central Marin LLC; na; Town of Corte Madera; Vesa Becam of K&C; March 15

1,100sf at 221 Caledonia St., Sausalito; office; O Hagan Meyer LLP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 219-223 Caledonia St. LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 11

750sf at 1683 Novato Blvd., #6, Novato; office; Oscar Curiel; na; George & Mimi Bennetts; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 15

537sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #7, San Rafael; office; CMOUTS Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Aug. 29

512sf at 207 Second St., #B, Sausalito; office; Jute Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Mordechai Winter; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 10

486sf at 750 Las Gallinas Drive, #206A, San Rafael; office; Katharine Chaney; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18

408sf at 20 Sunnyside Ave., #K, Mill Valley; office; Seymour Trust; na; Thompson/Dorfman LLC; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Sept. 30

SONOMA COUNTY

15,000sf at 6595 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Spirit Halloween; Tom Laugero of K&C; Hamilton Ave RWC LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; Oct. 3

7,907sf at 3925 Cypress Drive, #C, Petaluma; office, extension; Studio C; na; Cypress Bay LLC; James Manley & Russ Mayer of K&C; Sept. 5

7,200sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Spirit Halloween; Tom Laugero of K&C; Sami Khoury; na; June 25

5,105sf at 4 Padre Parkway, #B, Rohnert Park; retail; Kreative Community Services Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 5

4,400sf at 1450 N. McDowell Blvd., #150, Petaluma; office & industrial; Sanovas; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; na; Sept. 3

4,000sf at 471 Aaron St., #B & C, Cotati; industrial; Fume Growth Fund II Inc.; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Allen Leepin; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 15

2,475sf at 635 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma County Democratic Party; na; Humboldt Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

2,400sf at 5665 Redwood Drive, #B, Rohnert Park; retail; Pro Flooring; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; George Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 14, 2018

2,310sf at 11 Fifth St., #202, Petaluma; office; Compass California II Inc.; na; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 20

2,285sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Humanidad Therapy & Education Services; Peter Briceno of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Sept. 17

2,200sf at 755 Farmers Lane, #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Solful Dispensary; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Hassan Kazemini; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 15

2,192sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #110, Petaluma; office, renewal; PsychStrategies Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Sept. 27

2,163sf at 3550 Round Barn Blvd., #312, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Berry & Fritzinger PC; na; Summit Funding Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 20

2,149sf at 5715 Redwood Drive, #2, Rohnert Park; industrial; Cotati Performance Imports; Sara Wann of K&C; David & Sam Goff; Peter Briceno & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 30

1,888sf at 380 Morris St., #D, Sebastopol; industrial, extension; Harvester Clothing Co.; Mike Flitner of K&C; WAC Investments; Mike Flitner of K&C; Aug. 16

1,810sf at 971 Transport Way, #A, Petaluma; industrial; Leigh Yebra; Sara Wann of K&C; Michael Levin Trust; na; Aug. 14

1,633sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd. #141, Rohnert Park; office; Spiral Building Solutions Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Aug. 1

1,582sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Avenue, Ste E, Santa Rosa; retail, renewal; Cost-U-Less Insurance; na; Carmann Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Sept. 1

1,444sf at 2500 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Quick Sushi; Annette Cooper of K&C; NOS Soucis Inc.; Annette Cooper of K&C; Sept. 15

1,356sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd. #152, Rohnert Park; office; Dr. Donald Wright; Doug Braik of K&C; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Dec. 1

1,296sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #108, Santa Rosa; office; Fitness RX; na; Carol & Morton Rothman Trust et al; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 20

1,091sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd. #125, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Liberty Independent Living Services Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Aug. 1

1,038sf at 880 Piner Road, #51, Santa Rosa; industrial; Chris Miller; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren Investments; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 27

1,006sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Avenue, Ste C, Santa Rosa; retail; Juan Guerrero; na; Carmann Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

969sf at 751 Fifth St. & 401 E St., Santa Rosa; retail; Thomas Family Bike Tours LLC; Sara Wann & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Kathryn Descalso; Sara Wann & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sept. 16

930sf at 399 Business Park Court, #316, Windsor; industrial; Pine Photo and Video; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 3

923sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd. #126, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; NBCNA; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Aug. 1

825sf at 6 Petaluma Blvd., #B10, Petaluma; office; WHISP Therapeutic LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 12

746sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd. #124, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Architectural Analysis and Design; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1

652sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd. #142, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Northbay Financial Group Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; July 1

550sf at 399 Business Park Court, #101, Windsor; industrial; Earth Runners; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 13

360sf at 631 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa; office; Craig A. Lorenz; na; Humboldt Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; July 1

258sf at 825 College Ave., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Pamela Culver; Doug Braik of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 18

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

23,728sf at 240 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; office; Professional Investors 47 LLC (Professional Financial Investors), Jonathan C. Marmelzat Revocable Trust, Dennis W. Green & Susan Marie Green Revocable Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; JP Hunt Investments LLC & Peter J. Hunt Investments LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 29; $3,388,710

SOLANO COUNTY

142,600sf at 301 Lopes Road, Fairfield & 170 Bella Vista Road, Vacaville, ; two self-storage facilities, 100% leased; Vacaville Storage SPE LLC (Storage Star), Jones Vacaville LLC, Bella Vista Road LLC, Fairfield Storage SPE LLC (Storage Star), Jones Fairfield LLC & Lopes Road LLC; Dean Keller of Bancap Self Storage Group Brokers; Lothrop Ventures Inc.; Dean Keller of Bancap; Nov. 8; $21,650,000

SONOMA COUNTY

83,635sf at 3022 Highway 116, Graton; residential land (1.92 acretail); Two Crows Graton LLC; Ken Bizzell & Demi Basiliades of K&C; J.W. Silveira & Barbara O. Family Trust; Ken Bizzell & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Oct. 21; $415,000

15,150sf at 580 Irwin St., San Rafael; industrial; David T. & Carolyn M. Giannini Family Trust; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Bill & Iolas C. Shirley 1971 Trust; na; Oct. 7; $2,950,000

15,000sf at 6005 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati; Industrial, office & showroom on about 5 acres; Graven 456 LLC; Richard Henderson of RCGH Inc.; Michael L. Pastryk Revocable Trust; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Oct. 1; $3,495,000

10,740sf at 421 Portal St., Cotati; industrial; Stockham Construction; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Cissonius LLC; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Oct. 30; $1,674,545

6,469sf at 1020-1028 Second St., Santa Rosa; office; 148 Panorama LLC; na; Leroy Jebian & Winifred Jebian Living Trust; Alan Coldiron & Mike Thomason of K&C; Oct. 7; $2,600,000

4,400sf at 540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Douglas M. Hilberman & Wendy Hilberman; Kevin Doran of K&C; Conner Family Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 9; $1,000,000

1,505sf at 4710-B Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Vu A. Tran, M.D.; na; Sutter Bay Hospital; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 4; $128,500

