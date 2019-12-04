Napa Crossing South shopping center foreclosure canceled

The $37.3 million foreclosure of the Napa Crossing South shopping center has been cancelled, said a representative from Fidelity National Title Insurance Company.

The auction of the Soscol Avenue shopping center had been originally scheduled for Oct. 4. It was subsequently postponed several times.

Napa Crossing South, home to anchor tenants Marshalls, HomeGoods and Michaels is located at 300 to 312 Soscol Ave. in Napa.

On Sept. 11, lender Loancore Capital Credit REIT filed foreclosure proceedings against the owner, Napa Crossing South II.

Napa Crossing North and South were both developed by Pacific Properties of Chico. The company also developed Napa Crossing north on Trancas Street.

A spokesperson with Pacific Properties Group could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Napa Crossing South opened in 2014.

