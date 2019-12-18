2019 top stories: Napa Valley vintners take over big Vallejo redevelopment; firms get millions in funding

Vallejo’s Mare Island redevelopment area officially changed hands to a group led by local vintners and distillers who plan to continue the transformation of the former naval shipyard into a large industrial and residential area.

With hundreds of acres of land eyed for redevelopment and millions of square feet available for refitting, Mare Island was included among the 21 federal opportunity zones.

And two Mare Island startups in 2019 got big kick-starts from new funding and industry certifications. A year and a half after opening its 260,000-square-foot plant for manufacturing multifamily housing in a former submarine factory, Factory_OS got a $22 million infusion led by San Rafael-based Autodesk and a Citi fund to pay for technical upgrades, research on industrialized construction and a second plant to quick-build emergency housing.

The company has produced several hundred modular housing units and was prepping to build over 1,000 units for Google and San Francisco housing groups.

iMod Structures, formerly Intermodal Structures, received $11 million from Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group to outfit 100,000-square-foot factory for modular classrooms and received Platinum-level earthquake certification for them from the U.S. Resiliency Council.

In November, Vallejo said it entered into a new public-private partnership with The Nimitz Group following its acquisition of 500 acres of land from Lennar Mare Island Company, expanding the Nimitz’s holdings to over 800 acres of commercial and residential land on the San Francisco Bay.

The purchase includes 3.6 million square feet of leased commercial space that’s home to over 110 businesses and 3,000 jobs. It comes after Vallejo selected Nimitz in May 2018 for exclusive negotiations on 157 north-end acres.

The Nimitz Group is a partnership of Dave Phinney, Gaylon Lawrence Jr. and Sebastian Lane, who owns Depiction Wines. Phinney created and sold hit upscale Napa Valley wine brands Orin Swift and The Prisoner in 2016 and 2009, respectively, using the proceeds of those and other divestments to fund the Savage & Cooke distillery opened on Mare Island in 2019. Lawrence, an East Coast billionaire with investments in the farming and banking industries, purchased Napa Valley luxury winery Heitz Cellar in spring of last year.

“This is not a quick return on investment. This is for our grandkids. You know, this is a 50-year plan,” he said. “The idea is to build a sustainable city that can last for the future.”

The Nimitz Group’s original proposal for the 157 acres at the north side of the island called for 600,000 square feet of soundstages and other film production facilities; 365,000 square feet of wine warehousing, production, administrative offices and tasting facilities; 100,000 square feet of office space; 75,000–100,000 square feet of mixed-use space for commercial or retail businesses; 37,000 square feet of industrial space. The proposal estimated that the project would create 1,500–1,600 jobs.

The Nimitz Group held multiple community meetings on ideas for Mare Island redevelopment this year and plans additional meetings next year, exploring adaptive reuse of existing buildings and facilities.

Lennar Mare Island, an affiliate of Miami-based homebuilder Lennar Corporation, has been redeveloping the former shipyard since entering a public-private partnership with the city in 1999 to redevelop 650 acres. The shipyard was the Navy’s largest and oldest west of the Mississippi River until it was decommissioned in 1996.