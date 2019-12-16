North Bay business briefs from Healdsburg Lumber's Eric Ziedrich, Sonoma County open space district

Healdsburg construction supplies entrepreneur Eric Ziedrich has opened a real estate business specializing in commercial properties and home and land sales in association with Oceanic Land Real Estate in the Sonoma Coast community of Gualala.

Ziedrich has been the owner of HLC Incorporated, doing business as Healdsburg Lumber, Gualala Building Supply and Hudson Street Design.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from California State University Chico and graduate work from Golden Gate University with a concentration in accounting. He holds a class B general contractor’s license.

—

The Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District on Dec. 10 approved up to $2.95 million in public funds to acquire a conservation easement over Jacobsen Ranch, a nearly 127-acre property located along Spring Hill Road and Chapman Lane, just west of the City of Petaluma. Walter and Arleen Jacobsen, two long-time ranchers in the coastal agricultural belt of Sonoma and Marin counties, own the property.

The district’s announcement stated the ranch is one of the first open spaces one sees heading west out of the City of Petaluma, “making it an important greenbelt property and a critical buffer against encroaching development. It is also home to a prominent chert rock outcrop, sometimes called Cathedral Rock, which is popular with photographers and plein air painters.”

Portions of the ranch have been in the Jacobsen family for more than 100 years and have been used as a dairy, slaughterhouse, and for grazing beef cattle. They have already protected their nearby 491-acre Marin County ranch with a conservation easement from Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT).