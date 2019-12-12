Sonoma County supervisors take steps to select site for new county government center

Possible shared use with city of Santa Rosa on three parcels covering 1.5 acres

Possible shared site on 1.3-acre campus with City of Santa Rosa

Sonoma County leaders took another step toward a planned government center to replace the county’s sprawling and aging complex in north Santa Rosa.

One favored option: Redeveloping the county’s current campus in northern Santa Rosa.

Modernizing the 22-acre tract off the north end of Mendocino Avenue would likely preclude a long-discussed shared hub for county and city of Santa Rosa government offices.

Supervisors on Tuesday left open that possibility, however, authorizing a county consultant to examine five sites. They include three in downtown Santa Rosa that would unite the two government headquarters for decades to come while injecting life into the area long sought for redevelopment.

Along with the current county center, land in and around the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport property is on the table.

“It was realistic and forward-charging,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said, characterizing the board’s Tuesday afternoon discussion. “We’re going to continue to explore all three avenues. But at the same time, we definitely realize that the clearest path is to use our existing county site.”

Hired for $300,000 in July, San Francisco’s Project Finance Advisory Limited is the latest third-party company to delve into the future of the 1950s-era Sonoma County government complex, home to 470,456 square feet of office space plus the jail and other Sheriff’s Office buildings.

Previous studies have shown three-fourths of the buildings were outdated by 2013, and by last year it was estimated the county would need to spend $258 million to catch up on deferred maintenance.

The state of the complex, Gore said, often makes him question decisions previous supervisors made, citing the failing buildings, crumbling roads and ballooning pension crisis.

“We were very clear (to staff) that this has to be a top priority,” Gore said. “This is our era to turn the page.”

Supervisors on Tuesday also approved criteria to select the best site for a future government center.

The formula takes into account service, cost and design considerations. Ratings in those areas will be plugged into a formula sometime in mid-March to provide a recommendation for the board.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the longest-serving incumbent, first elected in 2008, said she’s hopeful the board takes action.

“When I got elected, we had a binder on a shelf regarding the county center,” Zane said. “It stayed there for a while due to the recession. We should take advantage of the opportunities we have. … They may not be here four years from now.”

County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said the county center is her top priority. She reflected on a personal goal during a Wednesday afternoon conversation in her office along Administration Drive. She hopes to retire in three years and wants construction started before she leaves.

Staff reports provide a more conservative estimate of about 4½ years.

Picking the current county headquarters would save 60 days, according to county documents, but Bratton said that’s a small window in a process that began more than a decade ago when the county undertook a thorough evaluation of its existing site.

Construction costs, meanwhile, continue to escalate. And with little extra money to speak of, county leaders are loathe to earmark many millions of dollars annually that would be required to finance construction bonds. Gore pegged costs at $25 million to $35 million a year to finance $300 to $500 million in new construction.

If traditional financing, such as construction bonds, is off the table the county could look at a more complex public- private partnership.

The county’s consultant touts its experience with and access to private financing models, and Gore and Bratton envision a mixed-use development combining government offices with business, residential space and even retail shopping options.

Under such an arrangement, the private developer would own the improvements to the land, including the buildings, but the county would own the land. The details of such an arrangement are fuzzy, and Bratton said it’s too early to speculate on total costs or costs to the county.

If supervisors select the current county property, some already envision a government hub that breaks the mold.

“We have 22 buildable acres that could be fully permitted by our own permitting agency, and the sky’s the limit on what we could do there,” Gore said. “It could be an amazing mix of government, business, residential and retail.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy. You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.