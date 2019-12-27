Selling homes to millennials

They’re here. For years, real estate agents and builders eagerly anticipated the entrance of millennials into the housing market.

Millennials, a generation now larger than the baby boomers, were battered by the financial crisis as they started their careers and delayed some of the milestones that accompany homeownership, such as marrying and starting a family. But in 2018, millennials represented the largest cohort of home buyers at 37%, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report.

While it’s difficult to generalize about what the Pew Research Center estimates are more than 73 million Americans, real estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials.

“Millennial home buyers are often looking for a lot at first and then they’re scaling back as they start searching for a home because of high prices and the limited selection of homes in most markets,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

Despite the obstacle of low inventory of homes on the market, millennials are not likely to compromise on the condition of the home, which Hale says is in part because of their lack of experience as homeowners.

Brian Kee, 36, and his wife, Eliana Kee, 33, purchased a three-bedroom, townhouse-style condo for $515,000 in the Shirlington area of Arlington, Virginia, upgrading from the nearby condo they owned for six years now that they have a child.

While the Kees looked at single-family houses in Arlington and nearby Virginia communities of Falls Church and Springfield, they ultimately settled on a townhouse about 200 feet from where they already lived, Brian Kee says.

Eliana Kee works at home on her photo business and takes care of their child, while Brian commutes via bus or Metro.

“For us, the neighborhood and commute were more important than the size of the place,” Brian Kee says. “We also like that it was move-in ready and we didn’t have to do any work.”

Understanding the priorities and preferences of millennial buyers is important to developers and to home sellers who want to target buyers in that age range.

More buying power

Millennials range in age from their mid-20s to their late-30s, which means that some are early in their careers while others have more buying power and need space for a family.

“As a whole, millennials are very interested in a sense of community and place a priority on the neighborhood,” says Kerron Stokes, a real estate agent with Re/Max Leaders in Denver. “Younger millennials in Denver are often buying their first condo or a house where they can bring in roommates to share expenses. Older millennials are selling their urban homes and moving toward the suburbs where they can be closer to the mountains and to good schools.”

Lauren Demeter, 31, and her husband, Landon Rordam, 32, who bought a single-family house in Arlington earlier this year, said they quickly realized their initial idea of purchasing a fixer-upper would take too much time and money.

A few years ago, the couple looked at condos but then decided to wait until they could afford to buy a home they’ll own for a longer time. The couple initially wanted a fixer-upper to invest in, but they decided to look for something that was well-maintained and didn’t require any work.