Subscribe

Selling homes to millennials

MICHELE LERNER
WASHINGTON POST
December 27, 2019, 10:25AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

They’re here. For years, real estate agents and builders eagerly anticipated the entrance of millennials into the housing market.

Millennials, a generation now larger than the baby boomers, were battered by the financial crisis as they started their careers and delayed some of the milestones that accompany homeownership, such as marrying and starting a family. But in 2018, millennials represented the largest cohort of home buyers at 37%, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report.

While it’s difficult to generalize about what the Pew Research Center estimates are more than 73 million Americans, real estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials.

“Millennial home buyers are often looking for a lot at first and then they’re scaling back as they start searching for a home because of high prices and the limited selection of homes in most markets,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

Despite the obstacle of low inventory of homes on the market, millennials are not likely to compromise on the condition of the home, which Hale says is in part because of their lack of experience as homeowners.

Brian Kee, 36, and his wife, Eliana Kee, 33, purchased a three-bedroom, townhouse-style condo for $515,000 in the Shirlington area of Arlington, Virginia, upgrading from the nearby condo they owned for six years now that they have a child.

While the Kees looked at single-family houses in Arlington and nearby Virginia communities of Falls Church and Springfield, they ultimately settled on a townhouse about 200 feet from where they already lived, Brian Kee says.

Eliana Kee works at home on her photo business and takes care of their child, while Brian commutes via bus or Metro.

“For us, the neighborhood and commute were more important than the size of the place,” Brian Kee says. “We also like that it was move-in ready and we didn’t have to do any work.”

Understanding the priorities and preferences of millennial buyers is important to developers and to home sellers who want to target buyers in that age range.

More buying power

Millennials range in age from their mid-20s to their late-30s, which means that some are early in their careers while others have more buying power and need space for a family.

“As a whole, millennials are very interested in a sense of community and place a priority on the neighborhood,” says Kerron Stokes, a real estate agent with Re/Max Leaders in Denver. “Younger millennials in Denver are often buying their first condo or a house where they can bring in roommates to share expenses. Older millennials are selling their urban homes and moving toward the suburbs where they can be closer to the mountains and to good schools.”

Lauren Demeter, 31, and her husband, Landon Rordam, 32, who bought a single-family house in Arlington earlier this year, said they quickly realized their initial idea of purchasing a fixer-upper would take too much time and money.

A few years ago, the couple looked at condos but then decided to wait until they could afford to buy a home they’ll own for a longer time. The couple initially wanted a fixer-upper to invest in, but they decided to look for something that was well-maintained and didn’t require any work.

“We found a 2,600-square-foot Tudor-style home with a detached garage that had already been converted into an office on the main level with a guest room upstairs,” Demeter says. “We prioritized a single-family home with at least three bedrooms and we wanted to be within walking distance of Metro since I work downtown.”

The couple spent more than $1 million on their home.

Hana Nguyen, 34, who works at a financial tech company in the District of Columbia, purchased a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Petworth priced in the $500,000s.

“I own a one-bedroom condo in Arlington that I’m keeping as an investment,” Nguyen says. “I wanted to live in the city and to have more space, but I’m also a believer in homeownership as the key to long-term wealth.”

Her condo is newly converted from an apartment, which she also prefers for now so she can avoid the need for repairs and renovations.

Importance of kids, pets

“Most buyers put their family’s needs first when looking for a home to buy,” Hale says. “For younger millennials who haven’t started a family yet or even those who do have kids, the family pets are also a priority. That’s one reason many young buyers want an outdoor space.”

Millennial buyers who have been living in luxury rental buildings have high expectations for amenities that they have to revise once they realize that fewer condos have those amenities and those that do have high condo fees.

Once they realize that owning means they may have to give up things such as a rooftop pool, millennials tend to prioritize the ability to have a pet and some outdoor space over other features.

In more suburban locations, a slightly larger yard where homeowners can have friends around is desirable.

“Outdoor living is a big part of the social fabric for millennials,” Stokes says. “A space for a fire pit or a covered patio where you can entertain a few friends are ideal. However, sellers should keep in mind that these areas shouldn’t require a lot of time and maintenance, as this is something that repels millennial buyers.”

Children of the digital age

Tech-savvy millennials like the convenience of technology that they can control remotely, such as the ability to buzz someone in to deliver a package or someone who will walk their dog.

“Millennials grew up in the digital age, which gave them a thirst for instant information at their fingertips and virtual communication,” Stokes says. “Appliances such as smart thermostats, smart doorbells and more that can be controlled from an app are all the rage. Connectivity is king when putting a house on the market these days.”

A simple step that sellers can take is to swap out standard outlets for ones that include USBs for charging, Stokes suggests. A USB outlet costs $7 to $9 per switch, he says.

“Constantly being on a smartphone drains a lot of power,” Stokes says. “When your home offers a charging hub or outlet for people, especially in unconventional rooms like the kitchen, they are more likely to stop and take a second look.”

Stokes also suggests hiring an electrician to install an electrical outlet in the garage if possible, to allow for an outdoor refrigerator, charging toy batteries and electrical cars.

“Millennials crave smart security systems that don’t require a monthly subscription,” says Yuri Blanco, broker and owner of Re/Max Executives in Boise, Idaho. “Any new technology that comes at a low cost is a major bonus to this age group.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine