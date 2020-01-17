North Bay professionals news from The Setting Inn Napa Valley, Redwood Credit Union, Altus Equity Group and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

David Kerr is the new general manager for The Setting Inn Napa Valley. He started in the industry at the Monarch Beach Resort, formerly St. Regis Monarch Beach, where he managed the front desk and later held rooms controller, night audit and revenue analyst positions.

Other career stops included SLS Beverly Hills as front desk manager and overnight manager for two years, and he eventually took front office then housekeeping manager positions at The Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood. He later accepted the role of manager at Timber Cove Resort, where he still works in that role.

Kerr graduated from Chapman University with a degree in business administration with double minors in marketing and international business.

Also announced, Makena Brown will be the inn’s guest relations coordinator. She previously was business development manager and event coordinator at Titus Vineyards. She was also estate hospitality supervisor, event coordinator and business development manager of Quixote Winery.

­­—

Kristen Mahlmann has been hired as senior vice president of accounting and finance for Redwood Credit Union. Mahlmann will oversee financial planning, budgeting and forecasting, and will lead the accounting and finance operations teams.

Prior to joining the credit union, Mahlmann was at Kinecta Federal Credit Union in southern California for more than nine years, serving most recently as vice president and controller. She has also held management positions at Palm Desert National Bank, Generations Credit Union and America’s Credit Union.

—

Kent Borowick has been hired as vice president of asset optimization at Altus Equity Group Inc. in Santa Rosa, the firm announced. He most recently served as the chief financial officer for a publicly traded firm providing technological solutions and customized programs to the social services industry.

Borowick is a graduate of mechanical engineering studies at Stanford University and also holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in statistics from Baylor University.

—

Scott Evans has joined Quintessential Wines in Napa as vice president for business development West. The company stated his emphasis will be on the Southwest and Western U.S. In addition, Evans becomes brand manager for most of Quintessential’s California portfolio, as well as wineries from Spain, Italy, Portugal and Australia.

Evans has over 20 years’ experience on the sales and marketing side of the wine industry, including the last 12 years with The Henry Wine Group/Winebow as vice president of portfolio management West.

A graduate of California State University at Long Beach, Scott has a Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) level 2 certificate.

—

After 12 years at Sonoma County Tourism, Tina Luster has left to take a new role as a marketing specialist with Sonoma County Regional Parks. Her last day was Jan. 3.

—

Robin Darcangelo has been named senior dean for student affairs at Napa Valley College. Darcangelo has more than 24 years of professional experience in student services. Positions include associate dean of students, financial aid and scholarships, EOPS/CARE, and veterans at Solano Community College; dean of enrollment and student financial aid at College of Marin; and acting director of financial aid at Shasta College. Most recently, Darcangelo was executive dean of enrollment services at Long Beach City College.

Darcangelo earned her Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership from Simpson University and her Master of Science in education and counseling from University of La Verne in California.