Commercial real estate transactions in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Mendocino, Lake counties

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

3,250sf at 1608 Grant Ave., Novato; retail; The Book Place; na; Cali Investment Group LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 26

2,842sf at 104 Tiburon Blvd., #200, Mill Valley; office; Coldwell Banker; na; Tam Partners LP; Matt Storms & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 25

1,820sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, #H, Novato; industrial; VinDelivery; Theo Banks of K&C; The Stilson Living Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 14

1,193sf at 207 Second St., #C & D, Sausalito; office; Outside PR and Sports Marketing; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Mordechai Winter; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 26

960sf at 19 Digital Drive, #S, Novato; industrial; Alice Tacheny Design; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 5

960sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, #F, Novato; industrial; Avila’s Construction Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; The Stilson Living Trust; & Theo Banks &; Nov. 15

850sf at 1204 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Sky Tours; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; May 29

812sf at 1682 Novato Blvd., #203, Novato; office; Adder Corporation; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Professional Investors 24 LLC; na; Oct. 22

717sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #206, Novato; office; Reggie’s Plumbing; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 17

565sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #7, Novato; retail; Saigon Grill; na; Commercial Blvd. LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 27

322sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #375, San Rafael; office; Daggert Financial PC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 4

SONOMA COUNTY

79,000sf at 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Straus Family Creamery; na; McNeill Real Estate Services Inc.; na; Jan. 10

65,340sf at 901 Lindberg Lane, Petaluma; industrial land & office (1.5 acres); Thunder Ridge Trucking Inc.; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 1, 2018

27,500sf at 310-320 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma Valley Foods Inc.; na; Stapleton Santa Rosa LP; Mike Flitner & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 26

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg. D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Custom Design Countertops Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Guido & Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 10

8,000sf at 240 Classic Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Alembic Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Gelhaus Trust; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 22

5,586sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg. B, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Solar; Kevin Doran of K&C; Guido & Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Dec. 5

5,574sf at 5341 Old Redwood Highway, Petaluma; office; CrossCountry Mortgage LLC; Tony Sarno, Glen Dowling, Chris Tewhill & Jordan Lazor of JLL; Basin Street Properties; Tony Sarno & Glen Dowling of JLL; Dec. 1

5,540sf at 1375 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail; KSS Immersion Schools Inc.; na; Cindylee S. Cincera Machado; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 11

5,500sf at 1024 Clegg Court, Petaluma; industrial; CA Custom Cabinetry; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Misakian Living Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Oct. 30