Subscribe

Commercial real estate transactions in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Mendocino, Lake counties

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 27, 2020, 11:03AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

3,250sf at 1608 Grant Ave., Novato; retail; The Book Place; na; Cali Investment Group LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 26

2,842sf at 104 Tiburon Blvd., #200, Mill Valley; office; Coldwell Banker; na; Tam Partners LP; Matt Storms & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 25

1,820sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, #H, Novato; industrial; VinDelivery; Theo Banks of K&C; The Stilson Living Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 14

1,193sf at 207 Second St., #C & D, Sausalito; office; Outside PR and Sports Marketing; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Mordechai Winter; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 26

960sf at 19 Digital Drive, #S, Novato; industrial; Alice Tacheny Design; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 5

960sf at 138 Hamilton Drive, #F, Novato; industrial; Avila’s Construction Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; The Stilson Living Trust; & Theo Banks &; Nov. 15

850sf at 1204 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Sky Tours; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; May 29

812sf at 1682 Novato Blvd., #203, Novato; office; Adder Corporation; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Professional Investors 24 LLC; na; Oct. 22

717sf at 1400 Grant Ave., #206, Novato; office; Reggie’s Plumbing; Matt Storms of K&C; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; Oct. 17

565sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #7, Novato; retail; Saigon Grill; na; Commercial Blvd. LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 27

322sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #375, San Rafael; office; Daggert Financial PC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave. LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 4

SONOMA COUNTY

79,000sf at 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Straus Family Creamery; na; McNeill Real Estate Services Inc.; na; Jan. 10

65,340sf at 901 Lindberg Lane, Petaluma; industrial land & office (1.5 acres); Thunder Ridge Trucking Inc.; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 1, 2018

27,500sf at 310-320 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma Valley Foods Inc.; na; Stapleton Santa Rosa LP; Mike Flitner & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 26

9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg. D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Custom Design Countertops Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Guido & Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 10

8,000sf at 240 Classic Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Alembic Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Gelhaus Trust; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 22

5,586sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg. B, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Solar; Kevin Doran of K&C; Guido & Theresa Farina Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Dec. 5

5,574sf at 5341 Old Redwood Highway, Petaluma; office; CrossCountry Mortgage LLC; Tony Sarno, Glen Dowling, Chris Tewhill & Jordan Lazor of JLL; Basin Street Properties; Tony Sarno & Glen Dowling of JLL; Dec. 1

5,540sf at 1375 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail; KSS Immersion Schools Inc.; na; Cindylee S. Cincera Machado; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 11

5,500sf at 1024 Clegg Court, Petaluma; industrial; CA Custom Cabinetry; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Misakian Living Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Oct. 30

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

4,851sf at 374 Blodgett St., #1, Cotati; industrial; We Care Pest Solutions; na; Benson Investments Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 21

4,695sf at 1322 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Umpqua Bank; na; William Larkin; Tom Laugero of K&C; Nov. 25

3,392sf at 490 Mendocino Ave., #203 & 204, Santa Rosa; office; American Income Life Insurance Company; Russ Mayer of K&C; Morton Rothman Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 1

3,368sf at 429 First St., #150, Petaluma; industrial; Qualtech America Inc.; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; PetePete LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 29

3,200sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #206 & 207, Santa Rosa; industrial; 3G Green Garden Group; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennell Property Investments; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; June 13

3,011sf at 18 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail; J+P Firm Inc.; na; MKD Great Petaluma Mill LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 5

2,896sf at 3715 Santa Rosa Ave., #A3, Santa Rosa; industrial; Ivan Asudillo; Kevin Doran of K&C; San George LLC; na; July 23

2,883sf at 1137 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Northbay Flooring; Mike Flitner & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Gray Step LLC; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio; Nov. 6

2,622sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Side by Side; Peter Briceno of K&C; Bob Wersen; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 9

2,605sf at 429 First St., #170, Petaluma; office; Boox Inc.; na; PetePete LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 7

2,500sf at 3381 McMaude Place, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Yongewa Express; na; Gratias EMG LLC; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Nov. 18

2,480sf at 1334 Ross St., #A, Petaluma; industrial; Bay’ti LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; John & Celeste Craemer Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 31

2,452sf at 1310 Redwood Way, #120, Petaluma; office; Kyle Jackson; Doug Braik of K&C; Hill Pride North LLC; na; Oct. 7

2,319sf at 475 Aviation Blvd., #130, Santa Rosa; office; Maverick Enterprises; na; SR Office Properties DE LLC; Brian Keegan, Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 11

2,221sf at 555 Fifth St., #220, Santa Rosa; office; Randstad General Partner; na; The 2000 Castle Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; July 31

2,076sf at 6130 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; industrial, expansion; Sonoma County Library; na; SB Park LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 3

2,019sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #100, Rohnert Park; office, sublease; Matt Thomas; Doug Braik of K&C; Fidelity National Title; na; Aug. 28

1,918sf at 9988 Old Redwood Hwy, #3, Windsor; industrial; State of California Dept. of Consumer Affairs; na; Jona Consani; Mike Flitner of K&C; Oct. 1

1,730sf at 670 W. Napa St., #B, Sonoma; office; Brookdale Home Health; na; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Nov. 12

1,587sf at 110 N. Main St., Sebastopol; retail; Portico; Rhonda Deringer & Doug Braik of K&C; Southport Land & Commercial Co.; Rhonda Deringer & Doug Braik of K&C; July 30

1,511sf at 111 Santa Rosa Ave., #115, Santa Rosa; office; O’Shea Carte, LLP; Doug Braik of K&C; 111 Santa Rosa LLC; na; Nov. 22

1,491sf at 2255 Challenger Way, #103, Santa Rosa; office; Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Therapy Programs LLC; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson, Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; Sept. 4

1,356sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd., #152, Rohnert Park; office; Wright Chiropractic; Doug Braik of K&C; 6010 Commerce Blvd Partners LLC; na; Oct. 4

1,280sf at 1695 Piner Road, #E, Santa Rosa; industrial; Turbo Garage Door Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; 1701 Piner Rd. Investments LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 20

1,246sf at 1101 College Ave., #220, Santa Rosa; office; Edward Jones; Annette Cooper of K&C; Susan Winter Halder Trust; na; Nov. 1

1,222sf at 3438 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma Therapy Network; na; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 27

1,200sf at 4970 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa; retail; Sonoma Hot Tubs & Pool Supplies; Joel Jaman & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Margaret Flynn; Joel Jaman & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Nov. 12

1,128sf at 5401 Old Redwood Highway, #106, Petaluma; office; HM Vreeland & Son Insurance Agency Inc.; Mike Thomason of K&C; Cornerstone Properties, SA LLC; na; Oct. 16

1,048sf at 3843 Brickway Blvd., #210, Santa Rosa; office; WHPacific Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Harvest Business Center LLC; Brian Keegan, Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Oct. 28

1,025sf at 686 W. Napa St., Sonoma; retail; Sonoma Cryo LLC; na; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 12

960sf at 9988 Old Redwood Highway, #1, Windsor; industrial; Douglas Miller; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jona Consani; Mike Flitner of K&C; Oct. 4

939sf at 3755 Brickway Blvd., #400, Santa Rosa; office, extension; David Wood & Greg Block; Dave Peterson of K&C; Pat Stoll & Paul Scheinberg; Doug Braik of K&C; Nov. 6

796sf at 52 Mission Circle, #121, Santa Rosa; retail; Zhigin Zhu; Sara Wann & Demi Basiliades of K&C; ABSMJS LP; na; Aug. 28

755sf at 410 Petaluma Blvd. S., #A1, Petaluma; retail; Cammie Corbett-Michot; na; Namaki Trust; Sara Wann of K&C; Sept. 27

619sf at 651 First St. W., #F, Sonoma; office; Golden Gate Foot & Ankle; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Revocable Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 27

618sf at 537 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; office; American Gold ATM; Doug Braik of K&C; Chandi Real Estate; Doug Braik of K&C; Oct. 1

600sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22A, Windsor; office, extension; Stephen A. Duff, D.C.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 27

320sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27 F & G, Windsor; office, extension; Jamie Retamoza; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 26

294sf at 825 College Ave., #4, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Seth Ubogy; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 26

253sf at 963 Transport Way, #8, Petaluma; industrial; Jama Libiz; Sara Wann of K&C; Nanrob Properties; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 1

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27C, Windsor; office, extension; All Clients LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 24

180sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25A, Windsor; office, extension; Mary Downes; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 14

161sf at 825 College Ave., #7, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Helayna Taylor; Doug Braik of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 27

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101D, Petaluma; office, extension; Thomas F. Ray; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 23

140sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24E, Windsor; office, extension; Scarlett Ibis LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 26

97sf at 4787 Old Redwood Highway, #105, Santa Rosa; office; Jim Passalacqua; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis Properties Co. LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 1

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

LAKE COUNTY

30,813sf at 18990 Coyote Valley Road, Hidden Valley Lake; retail; Coyote Valley Plaza LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Carnation Asset LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 27; $2,600,000

3,080sf at 9960 Highway 53, Lower Lake; retail; Barbara Youngblood; Mike Thomason of K&C; Donsheng Xing; Mike Thomason of K&C; Nov. 7; $450,000

MARIN COUNTY

12,900sf at 300 Entrada Drive, Novato; industrial; Professional Financial Investors; Matt Storms of K&C; Becker Trust; na; Nov. 21; $2,875,000

3,500sf at 891-899 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; Winterthur LLC (Michael Kwok, M.D.); na; Victoria P. Edelstein 2006 Revocable Trust & Robert N. Edelstein Revocable Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Nov. 14; $1,220,000

MENDOCINO COUNTY

32,250sf at 39251, 39351 & 39361 S. Highway 1, Gualala; retail (Sundstrom Shopping Center); RDL Assets LLC; na; Sundstrom Shopping Center; Dave Peterson & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 20; $4,700,000

SONOMA COUNTY

79,000sf at 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Lowenberg Associates LP; na; McNeill Real Estate Services Inc.; na; Jan. 10; $16,600,000

79,000sf at 655 Park Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; McNeill Real Estate Services Inc.; na; Goode Stuff LLC; na; Jan. 10; $14,800,000

48,100sf at 3500 N. Laughlin Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Simon Levi Company, Ltd.; na; 21033 Westwind LLC; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Nov. 8; $12,000,000

39,986sf at 1800 Lombardi Lane, Bldg 10, Santa Rosa; industrial; RBD Online Inc.; na; Patriot Northpoint I Refi LLC; Mike Flitner & Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 20; $3,500,000

24,510sf at 2835 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Coast to Coast Customs; na; Duke Capital Investors LLC; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dec. 13; $4,000,000

22,540sf at 2425 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (22 units); Jean Loustau; Jeff Greenberg of K&C; Steve Gordon; na; Dec. 31; $3,874,545

15,831sf at 2300 Bethards Drive, Santa Rosa; office; 2300 Bethards LLC (Karen Kissler); Stephen Skinner of K&C; The Anderson Family Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 23

14,100sf at 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Lafranchi Architect & Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; James Runyan & Richard Carlile; na; Nov. 12; $2,420,000

5,481sf at 132 Keller St., Petaluma; retail; David Ducommun; Brian Keegan of K&C; 132 & 140 Keller St. LLC; Sara Wann &; Dec. 27

3,585sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #C, Santa Rosa; office & industrial; Pitts Properties LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Twelve Seven Holdings LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 13

3,400sf at 751, 753 & 755 Beaver St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (3 units); Sharon Wright & Robert Fisher; na; Ed Gong, Angela Gong; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 20

2,928sf at 1814 Empire Industrial Court, #18 & 19, Santa Rosa; industrial; Pitts Properties LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; BK Empire LLC; na; Nov. 13; $725,000

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine