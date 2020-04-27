Despite rise in rental listings, Marin County multifamily investors pursued long-term returns before the virus

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition and reflects economic conditions before the lockdowns of a number of local businesses to slow the new coronavirus.

Marin County apartment investors snapped up over $120 million in apartment properties in 2019, as apartment inventory increased significantly from the previous year.

Ahead of the new statewide rent-control law on the horizon, effective Jan. 1, apartment investors were eager to buy before rental-increase restrictions were put in place.

Prices attract investors

Capitalization rates for these purchases ranged from upper 3% range to the 5% level reached for a couple of apartment buildings. Most sellers were local mom-and-pop owners who were retiring from long-term apartment holdings. They were either exchanging into management-free real estate or cashing out from their investments.

Since prices have increased dramatically for Marin apartment properties in the last five years, both local and out-of-area partnerships have entered the market, making most of the apartment investment purchases. Per-unit prices ticked up from around $320,000 to $355,000 in central Marin. In southern Marin, per-unit prices ranged from $430,000 to a high of $750,000 per unit for a 24-unit Mill Valley apartment property that sold for $18 million.

Softness in rents

Throughout 2019, Marin rental rates remained flat in most locations. The communities with the most demand and least supply of available rentals, including Greenbrae, Larkspur, Corte Madera and San Anselmo, saw small increases in advertised rents.

But in southern Marin, rents have been soft for at least the past 24 months, with average days on market increasing when apartments turn over.

There were about three times the number of rentals on the market in 2019 in southern Marin than at the previous rental peak in 2017.

An explanation for this is the historically low mortgage rates available today, in the mid-3% range. That makes it attractive for renters to become homeowners.

Even with softening rents, Marin County’s apartment occupancy rate, at 96%–97%, makes an apartment property purchase an attractive long-term real estate investment.