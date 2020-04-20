Southern Marin County office subleases rise above average but rents stable before virus

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition and reflects economic conditions before the lockdowns of a number of local businesses to slow the new coronavirus.

The combined asking lease rates for office space in southern and central Marin County held steady over the last year at $4.87 a square foot per month, after the significant escalations of the previous year (up 60 cents a square foot).

The vacancy rate for the submarket (8.2%) has increased 110 basis points year over year, while remaining below the traditional 10% balance point of demand for space with supply.

We see landlords continuing to have leverage in discussions with tenants, especially with buildings that have been updated recently and are located near transportation and amenities.

Properties that have recently been successful in drawing tenants include The Exchange at Larkspur Landing and Drakes Landing in Greenbrae, and they are achieving monthly full-service rents in the range of $6.15–$6.75 per rentable square foot.

While largely a small-tenant market, there are two properties seeking larger tenants. Marina Plaza in Sausalito and Shoreline Office Center in Mill Valley each look to fill 30,000- to 40,000-square-foot blocks of space.

Comparison with San Francisco

The southern and central Marin office market continues to be a value relative to the San Francisco market. The average asking rate in San Francisco at the end of 2019 was $7.04 a square foot monthly, a 66 cent-a-square-foot increase over the previous year. In addition, employers south of the Golden Gate Bridge often have additional payroll fees, and employees may have extra commute and parking expenses.

We continue to see San Francisco-based companies, especially those with executives living in the North Bay, moving into southern and central Marin for better economics and better work-life balance for their employees.

The driving energy of the southern–central office market is the tight labor market. As the unemployment rate for Marin County dropped to 1.9% at the end of the year, business owners continue to seek quality office situations that make it easier to retain and attract top talent. Healthful design, energy efficiency, enhanced community areas, easy access to transportation and food options, and modern interiors are many of the top items on an occupier’s search requirements for office space. Buildings that are trying to just offer cheap space are having a tougher time attracting tenants.

Big property sales

Belvedere Place in Mill Valley and The Harbors in Sausalito both sold last year at new highs. Belvedere Place is fully leased with WeWork as the largest tenant, and The Harbors is embarking on an upgrade program to continue to improve the common areas and interiors to better serve local businesses.

Falling interest rates are expected to provide additional buying power for investors over the balance of the year, while other investors may look to refinance at today’s lower rates.

Owners of both large and small buildings are taking advantage of current values and rates to secure additional funds to improve their properties to better attract and retain tenants.

Uncertainties on the horizon

It remains unclear how deep an impact the recent volatility in the equity market will have on our commercial real estate market.

If the COVID-19 outbreak or other events lead to a change in employment numbers, we believe that businesses may reprioritize some search criteria.

Of note, the number of sublease spaces on the market is about double the historic average of subleases in this portion of the county.

Increased sublease activity can be a sign of a changing market and is something that we are continuing to monitor.

If coronavirus concerns escalate, there is the possibility of broader economic setbacks that would impact our local job market.

Previous economic downturns shifted some landlords’ priorities and created windows of opportunity for occupiers to uncover value.