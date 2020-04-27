Santa Rosa office vacancy tightens, while cannabis demand for industrial cools

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition and reflects economic conditions before the lockdowns of a number of local businesses to slow the new coronavirus.

The Santa Rosa office market has continued to hold steady over the past 12 months. Vacancies are down slightly. Rental rates have held on lower-quality properties but increased slightly on the highest-quality buildings, as available inventory is lacking.

Tenant activity has been inconsistent throughout the office market. We’ve seen a number of tenants tour the market but often are choosing to renew their existing leases. We believe this is an example of the lack of quality inventory available and that they realize that the “grass is not always greener” once they see the alternatives.

The vacancy rate for Santa Rosa office space stood at 10.1% at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 10.9% a year before and 11.7% at the end of 2017. This decrease in vacancy represents approximately 60,000 square feet of positive absorption during 2019. Interestingly, we have now experienced three consecutive years — 2017, 2018 and 2019 — where we have seen nearly identical positive absorption at a rate of 80 basis points, representing 60,000 square feet per year.

We are currently seeing class A office properties in the best locations commanding rents above $2.15–$2.40 per square foot fully serviced — with a few exceptions. Most of the leases in this price range have been renewals in the northeast Fountaingrove area. That market is nearly full, with only a few small spaces available. The lack in inventory in these buildings provides the owners the ability to hold firm on pricing and offer less in terms of lease incentives.

Class A rents outside of Fountaingrove are $1.95–$2.05 per square foot full service. Much of the vacancy is comprised of various suites available in downtown, Stony Point Road and the southwest areas. Office rents in older-generation properties remain $1.75–$1.85 per square foot full service.

Lease incentives such as free rent and moving allowances have been reduced to minimal levels in most cases. In addition, the high cost of improvements is making it more difficult for property owners to provide “turn-key” improvement packages to tenants without amortizing some of the cost into the monthly rent.

The Santa Rosa industrial market remains the strongest of the commercial property sectors in Sonoma County. This is a result of years of low rents that did not justify new construction coupled with the new market demand created by the cannabis industry throughout 2018.

We have seen a bit of cooling in the demand for cannabis related industrial properties over the last six months of 2019. However, the cannabis industry appears to be stable for the time being, as we have not witnessed many properties being put on the sublease market. That would be an indication of the industry’s retrenching.

The vacancy rate for Santa Rosa industrial property stood at 4.7% at the end of 2019, down from 5.5% at the end of 2018. The 4.7% fourth-quarter vacancy matches that of Sonoma County overall, but individual submarkets range from a low of 2% in the north Highway 101 corridor to 7% in Petaluma.

The lack of availability and the functional obsolescence of the majority of the industrial properties that are available have allowed property owners of the higher-quality properties to sustain the higher rental rates achieved over the past few years. Monthly rental rates for industrial properties are currently ranging from 90 cents to $1.15 per square foot on a gross basis. This pricing should hold through this year and beyond, resulting from our continued lack of supply coupled with demand and barriers of entry such as high costs of land and construction.