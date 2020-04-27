More industrial buildings and hotels are headed for the Sonoma County airport area

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition and reflects economic conditions before the lockdowns of a number of local businesses to slow the new coronavirus.

While the market for office space in the Highway 101 corridor north of Santa Rosa has not yet improved to the point of attracting new construction, the industrial space market continues to bring new projects.

Office real estate in the submarket showed improvement over 2019. There was a significant decrease in office vacancy, down to 6.5% in the fourth quarter from 9% a year earlier.

As typically follows, office rental rates are firming up, with typical monthly lease rates per square foot starting at $1.85 to $2.05 on a full-service basis for class A space. Rates for class B space also increased, ranging from $1.65 to $1.75 full service. Office rental activity has improved over the past 12 months, but rental rates don’t support new speculative development due to the costs of land and construction.

Vacancy rates are likely to continue their slow decrease. Most of the leases were smaller in size, but one of the larger ones was to Sutter Bay Medical Foundation for 5,796 square feet at 451 Aviation Blvd. near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport.

Industrial real estate in the north corridor continues to maintain historically low vacancy rates, which continue to drive rental rates higher and in turn support new construction projects. Industrial vacancy rates increased slightly to 2% because of typical market turnover as well as the addition of speculative space at Billa Landing, a five-building project planned to accommodate approximately 376,000 square feet. Construction started on the third building in the project, and the 70,000-square-foot structure is expected to be ready this year.

Industrial rental rates in the submarket range from 80 cents to $1.15 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis, depending on factors such as size, age of building and product type.

Industrial build-to-suit deals are still an option, even with the increased pricing in construction costs as well as the increased value in land due to the lack of existing inventory.

Airport Business Center has a 5-acre parcel zoned for a mix of industrial uses is poised for build-to-suit development. The property can accommodate approximately 100,000 square feet of building.

In 2019 there were some significant industrial transactions completed. Occidental Leather Corporation leased 28,925 square feet in Billa Landing, and Stanley Wood Products leased 6,800 square feet in Healdsburg.

Other smaller transactions included SG Homecare, which leased 3,695 square feet at 5550 Skylane Blvd. by the airport, and Barrel Brothers Brewing, 2,000 square feet at 399 Business Park Drive in Windsor.

A 15,000-square-foot industrial and office building at 5355 Skylane sold to a user for approximately $172 per square foot, which is arguably well below replacement value.

Encore Event Rentals moved into a new 56,000-square-foot office-warehouse facility in the Conde Business Park at Conde Lane and American Way.

Two hotels are planned to be built in the Sonoma County airport area: Hyatt Place, a six-story, 166 room luxury hotel, and Tru by Hilton, a four-story, 101-room hotel. Both are planned to be completed in 2021.

One important government action taking place in north Santa Rosa is the Sonoma County Airport Area Specific Plan update. The update is well underway, and property owners are advised to be part of the process.

Otherwise, it is possible their properties could have important zoning changes that could have negative effects on their current property use as well as long-term property values.