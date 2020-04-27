Slow population growth, anti-gouging laws, new units impact Sonoma County apartment market

Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition and reflects economic conditions before the lockdowns of a number of local businesses to slow the new coronavirus.

Three years ago, Sonoma County was in the midst of a long-term trend of apartment rent growth with no hint of the series of political storms that were about to hit us. Fast forward 36 months, and we have faced a rent control ordinance in Santa Rosa, mandatory mediation in unincorporated Marin County as well as San Rafael and Fairfax (as well as just-cause provisions for eviction) and finally California Assembly Bill 1482, also known as statewide rent control (also accompanied by just cause for eviction).

Did I mention California Penal Code Section 396? An anti-price-gouging law brought about after the Tubbs Fire in October 2017, it requires, “As with all other covered goods and services, following a declaration of emergency, the statute generally prohibits landlords from increasing the price of rental housing by more than 10% of the previously charged or advertised price.” The problem is that “396” has now been extended by the governor through the end of 2020.

Speaking of changing landscapes, the impact of the fires is tremendous in terms of the effects on our communities from the loss of housing, on emotions and culture, and on a revival of the housing construction industry.

Rent pricing

Annual growth for Sonoma County rents was 2.95% between October 2018 and October 2019, and vacancy was 3.6% in the fall. Reasons for the stabilizing of rents include recent outmigration due to the fires and the previously mentioned CPC 396 limit on rent increases.

Sales

Comparing 2019 with 2018, sale pricing for Sonoma County multifamily properties has adjusted downward slightly, while the total transaction activity in dollars has dropped by 65%.

Here are changes in metrics from 2018 to 2019: Capitalization rates rose from 4.5% to 5%. Gross rent multipliers went from 14.34 to 13.5. Price per square foot went from $351 to $312.

New construction

Our most recent data show completion of 350 units in 2019. In addition, there are 550 units currently under construction and approvals for another 1,175 units countywide.

Looking forward

In 2020, expect to see 1%–3% apartment rent increases due to three factors: CPC 396 rent-increase limits, lack of population growth and the addition of 350-plus new units countywide.

As the smoke clears literally and figuratively, sales activity should pick up. The turmoil of three years of natural, political and legislative disasters are beginning to recede, and owners will assess their options.

It is likely that they will see the operational challenges that impact their old way of managing combined with an opportunity to exit at a relatively high point and will opt to sell.

Low interest rates have spurred refinancing activity and are helping support sales prices. We look forward to another year helping our clients navigate the challenging market.