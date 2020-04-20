In months before pandemic, Marin County already underway on workforce 'pipeline,' new local venture fund

With information in hand about the advantages and challenges of Marin County as a place to do business, an effort by local commerce groups and governments concerned about the future of Marin’s economy already is moving into the action phase not a year into the project.

Based on input from hundreds of survey responses, interviews and focus group participants from Marin business leaders and entrepreneurs in recent months, Marin Economic Forum in January and February noted key impediments to economic growth: difficulty in recruitment and retention of employees, labyrinthine and costly government regulations, inadequate public transit, lack of industrial and retail space, and sparse business-oriented training and entrepreneurial support from local higher-education institutions and funders.

Nearly two dozen findings were presented at a conference on the new business retention and expansion project Jan. 29 and in a report published Feb. 27.

“From the macro level, the Marin economy is doing well,” said Mike Blakeley, forum CEO, in early March. “We’re still seeing new businesses created. Obviously, like the rest of the Bay Area region, we have very low unemployment. We are seeing over the past decade, slow and sustained growth within all of the various sectors that we have here.”

In phase 2, Marin Economic Forum is working with its project-implementation partners — chambers of commerce, mainly, plus topic-specific entities — to directly tackle these “pain points.”

The group is putting together initiatives proposed by those involved in the fact-gathering phase plus other efforts developed along with topic-specific entities like Transportation Authority of Marin, College of Marin or Dominican University of California.

Key to this phase is to figure out the practicality of the initiatives, Blakeley said. Here are three key feasibility tests the forum is working from:

Is it really in demand?

Is there a multiplier effect? Would the initiative help other sectors with the same challenges?

What resources such as time, money and labor are available?

“Yes, (business) may respond to it, but is it something that businesses would really participate in or business support organizations would actually invest resources in the service?” Blakeley asked. “We need to be pretty rigorous about understanding that.”

The two initiatives that are the most developed so far are providing workforce training that’s in demand and offering startup companies the financial and entrepreneurial help to get going. And both efforts already are in action.

NEED FOR A WORKFORCE PIPELINE

At the January conference on the project, officials from Toyota Marin dealership and College of Marin talked about how the school developed a training program for service technicians. The community college has provided occupational education programs under contract with employers in the past, should such training need be expanded to an industry the question of scalability for the institution comes in, Blakeley said.

“We know for a fact that each of these auto dealers (in Marin) are really struggling to find these workers,” he said, pointing to findings from focus groups with the companies. “There is no established community college or private-trainer certification programs for auto techs in the immediate vicinity for which those dealers could be employing people.”

He called that collaboration between College of Marin and Toyota Marin “groundbreaking,” because it will give the school the pedagogical footing to offer similar training for other local dealerships.