In months before pandemic, Marin County already underway on workforce 'pipeline,' new local venture fund

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 19, 2020, 6:07PM
Editor's note: This story appeared in the March 16 print edition.

With information in hand about the advantages and challenges of Marin County as a place to do business, an effort by local commerce groups and governments concerned about the future of Marin’s economy already is moving into the action phase not a year into the project.

Based on input from hundreds of survey responses, interviews and focus group participants from Marin business leaders and entrepreneurs in recent months, Marin Economic Forum in January and February noted key impediments to economic growth: difficulty in recruitment and retention of employees, labyrinthine and costly government regulations, inadequate public transit, lack of industrial and retail space, and sparse business-oriented training and entrepreneurial support from local higher-education institutions and funders.

Nearly two dozen findings were presented at a conference on the new business retention and expansion project Jan. 29 and in a report published Feb. 27.

“From the macro level, the Marin economy is doing well,” said Mike Blakeley, forum CEO, in early March. “We’re still seeing new businesses created. Obviously, like the rest of the Bay Area region, we have very low unemployment. We are seeing over the past decade, slow and sustained growth within all of the various sectors that we have here.”

In phase 2, Marin Economic Forum is working with its project-implementation partners — chambers of commerce, mainly, plus topic-specific entities — to directly tackle these “pain points.”

The group is putting together initiatives proposed by those involved in the fact-gathering phase plus other efforts developed along with topic-specific entities like Transportation Authority of Marin, College of Marin or Dominican University of California.

Key to this phase is to figure out the practicality of the initiatives, Blakeley said. Here are three key feasibility tests the forum is working from:

Is it really in demand?

Is there a multiplier effect? Would the initiative help other sectors with the same challenges?

What resources such as time, money and labor are available?

“Yes, (business) may respond to it, but is it something that businesses would really participate in or business support organizations would actually invest resources in the service?” Blakeley asked. “We need to be pretty rigorous about understanding that.”

The two initiatives that are the most developed so far are providing workforce training that’s in demand and offering startup companies the financial and entrepreneurial help to get going. And both efforts already are in action.

NEED FOR A WORKFORCE PIPELINE

At the January conference on the project, officials from Toyota Marin dealership and College of Marin talked about how the school developed a training program for service technicians. The community college has provided occupational education programs under contract with employers in the past, should such training need be expanded to an industry the question of scalability for the institution comes in, Blakeley said.

“We know for a fact that each of these auto dealers (in Marin) are really struggling to find these workers,” he said, pointing to findings from focus groups with the companies. “There is no established community college or private-trainer certification programs for auto techs in the immediate vicinity for which those dealers could be employing people.”

He called that collaboration between College of Marin and Toyota Marin “groundbreaking,” because it will give the school the pedagogical footing to offer similar training for other local dealerships.

He envisions this link between higher education and business could provide a career conduit, where dealerships can depend on a flow of trained technicians coming in from high school and leaving with credentials a pool of several local employers eagerly want.

“One of the key takeaways (from the business retention and expansion project) is there is a misalignment of workforce supply, which includes the education sector and nonprofits, and the employers that need that workforce,” Blakeley said.

Marin Economic Forum also is working on a similar training program for hospitality workers with College of Marin and Canal Alliance, a San Rafael nonprofit that focuses on the needs of local immigrants.

One of the challenges of developing workforce education programs with the junior college or Dominican University of California is that Marin has a diverse spread of industry sectors, with none really dominant, so the institutions can be harder pressed to know where to invest in development of a program that would create a pipeline of jobs to a specific sector, according to Blakeley.

“It’s a little trickier than that in Marin County, because you’ve got a high diversity of sectors, but each of those sectors is pretty small,” he said.

NEW ENTREPRENEURIAL FUNDING

Nearly two-thirds of the 253 respondents to the project survey said they moved or started their businesses in Marin because the founder or owner lived there, regardless of the challenges of the local business climate. But one factor noted that was lacking for growth of such ventures is entrepreneurial support from funders, incubators or accelerators.

That’s where a new angel funding organization comes in. Just launched by an unnamed member of the Marin Economic Forum board, Marin Seed Ventures (marinseedventures.com) is a collection of accredited investors who want to invest specifically in startups based in the county.

“It’s about organizing venture capital in such a way that the next Autodesk, Lucasfilm or Glassdoor can stay in Marin,” Blakeley said. “Marin has the opportunity to build existing entrepreneurism.”

Autodesk continues to be based in San Rafael, but in the past several years the global design and media-creation software company has expanded to San Francisco and elsewhere. Lucasfilm and affiliated companies started by George Lucas in San Rafael mostly relocated to San Francisco and later were acquired by The Walt Disney Company. Job information and recruitment portal Glassdoor started in southern Marin, was acquired last year and later this year plans to move its headquarters to San Francisco.

Marin County has had other entrepreneurial-help organizations in the past few years. Dominican operated Venture Greenhouse for a few years before it fizzled in the Great Recession. Kereitsu Forum also had local operations but now has its closest affiliate in San Francisco. North Bay Angels continues to fund local ventures but isn’t specifically focused on Marin.

Two other intitiatives Marin Economic Forum is developing is a close look at local commercial real estate to identify properties best suited for the sweet spot of Marin firms, professional services firms with 20 to 50 employees.

“Those companies with high-value goods and services can locate here because we have a highly skilled workforce that is leaving the county every day because the higher-value jobs are elsewhere,” Blakeley said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

