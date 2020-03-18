San Francisco North Bay mall, outlet venues to close until March 29 to stop coronavirus outbreak

Simon Property Group, a national operator of malls and premium outlets, said Wednesday it will temporarily close its 209 retail properties for a week and a half, through Sunday, March 29. The measure to stop to spread of the new coronavirus is effective at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

North Bay area properties affected by the closures are Santa Rosa Plaza, Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, Napa Premium Outlets and Vacaville Premium Outlets, according to Simon.

Indianapolis-based Simon said in its announcement that the decision was made “after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.”

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, CEO, president and chairman of Simon.