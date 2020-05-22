Santa Rosa property adviser Stephen Skinner of Keegan & Coppin wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Advise clients on all matters relating to buying, selling or leasing property. To operate with the utmost integrity and honesty.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Integrity first, Service before self, Excellence in all I do

Years with company: 4

Length of time in current position: 4

Number of companywide employees: 126

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest professional accomplishment was jumping into the deep end of the commercial real estate pool. I have been able to hit the ground running and quickly learn the mechanics to complete successful transactions.

Best advice received: If you don’t ask the answer is always “no.” If you don’t take a step forward you’ll always be in the same spot. If you don’t go after what you want you’ll never have it.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being nominated for this award.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

There is a management team in place of experienced brokers to help younger agents find a footing and have a platform to talk about the challenges of the industry. We also hold a variety of functions in and out of the office place that help provide a sense of team. The company is constantly seeking the latest edge in technology that will help give our clients the advantage in the market place and find success in their investments.

Next professional goal: Be No. 1 in my company.

Education: Strawberry Slater Cardinal Newman SRJC

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Mentor/admired businessperson: All of the experienced brokers in my company offer unique knowledge specific to them and their years in the industry. I have much to learn from each and every one of them. I am fortunate to be in an environment where I am surrounded by such admirable colleagues. I have been able to learn, grow, and expand my knowledge base with their guidance.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Proforma

Typical day at the office: Show up, make calls.

Best place to work outside of your office: My house

Hobbies: Gardening, hiking, swimming

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Pay off my house.

First job: Mission Ace Hardware.

Social media you most use: Instagram.

Favorite book: Percy Jackson. Harry Potter. Anything my kid will let me read to her.

Favorite movie: Too many to list.

Favorite App: Email

Last vacation: Lake Tahoe

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

How I parent