Marin County paves path to property-tax penalty waivers

Marin County supervisors agreed Tuesday to allow the county director of finance to waive penalties for late property tax payments from those who say they’ve been economically damaged by the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.

As of April 20, the county reported, there were 4,940 unpaid secured property tax bills, representing nearly $30 million in delinquent taxes. Thus far, 502 applicants have sought relief from more than $600,000 in penalties.

“Taxpayers who were unable to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline because of COVID-19 should file an application for penalty waiver by May 15. The process allows the taxpayer until June 10 to pay their property taxes without penalty,” the county stated.

While the Tax Collector’s Office remains open at the Marin County Civic Center, taxpayers are asked to submit penalty waivers online or by mail. Tax payments should also be made online, by phone or by mail, rather than in-person to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

Taxpayers can contact the County Tax Collector’s Office at 415-473-6133 or at taxcollector@marincounty.org for assistance with penalty waivers, payments or other property tax questions, or they can visit marincounty.org/taxes.