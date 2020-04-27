Subscribe

North Bay commercial real estate transactions report for April 27, 2020

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 27, 2020, 11:45AM
April 27, 2020

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; SRS = SRS Real Estate Partners

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,336sf at 1260 S. Eliseo Drive, #201, Greenbrae; office; Marin Community Clinics; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jazo Group LLC; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 11

5,043sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103, Novato; office, sublease; Buckelew Programs; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Forefront Telecare Inc.; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 4

4,592sf at 65 Mitchell Blvd., #101, San Rafael; office, extension; Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership of Marin; na; Semik Oungoulian; Theo Banks & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 29

3,233sf at 899 Northgate, #301, San Rafael; office; Hart Family Foundation; Matt Storms of K&C; Professional Investors 38 LLC; na; Dec. 20, 2019

3,211sf at 1111 A St., San Rafael; office; Stifel, Nicolas & Company; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019

1,995sf at 1299 Fourth St., #505, San Rafael; office; IRest Institute; Matt Storms of K&C; North River V LLC; na; Jan. 13

1,976sf at 55 La Goma, #150, Mill Valley; office; OrthoScience; Matt Storms of K&C; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 6, 2019

1,820sf at 591 Redwood Highway, #3280, Mill Valley; office; Classic Wines LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Shelterpoint Equities, LP; na; Nov. 25, 2019

1,132sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #10, San Rafael; office; The Pain Relief Center of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13, 2019

1,128sf at 228 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Bon Tempe One LLC; na; Bon Air, LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 18, 2019

1,079sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #5B & 5C, San Rafael; office; Marin Foster Care; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 19

722sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #106, San Rafael; office; John Jolley, MD; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019

638sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #28, Mill Valley; office; RIABiz Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4

367sf at 20 Sunnyside Ave., #A-1, Mill Valley; office; The QLS Program LLC; na; Lou DiMartini; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 3

332sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #15, San Rafael; office; Diane Balser; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13

SONOMA COUNTY

33,879sf at 3843 Brickway Blvd., #100 & 220, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin Street Properties/G&W Ventures LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 14

29,380sf at 5715 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial land sublease; Source Power Services of CA; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Park Landscape Maintenance; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Nov. 1, 2019

28,808sf at 361 Blodgett St., Cotati; industrial; ALMADEN; na; Spongberg Properties; James Manley & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 22

25,207sf at 2235 Mercury Way, #150, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; GHD Inc.; Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Mercury Way LLC; na; Jan. 10

22,949sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #140A & 170, Santa Rosa; industrial; 3G Green Garden Group LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; CPSA-Corporate Center LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 15

22,860sf at 1234 Apollo Way, Santa Rosa; industrial; West Coast Fire & Water; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 10

20,261sf at 5715 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol; industrial land; ARB Underground / Source Power Services; na; Kathryn Smith; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8, 2019

9,400sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #101 & 103, Santa Rosa; office; Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Office Properties DE LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 14

7,439sf at 1378 Corporate Center Pkwy, #A, B & C, Santa Rosa; office; At Home Nursing; na; Gene Toschi; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 30

5,749sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #210, Santa Rosa; office; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; na; BH Properties; Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 31, 2019

5,360sf at 1308 Dynamic St., #6, 8 & 9, Petaluma; industrial; Spurgeon Painting Inc.; na; Betty Bob Morehead Revocable Intervivos Trust; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Jan. 20

5,047sf at 1301 Redwood Way, #200, Petaluma; office, renewal; Sutter Insurance Co. Inc.; na; TPMD LLC; Mike Thomason of K&C; Feb. 26

4,854sf at 5580 Skylane Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Northern Pacific Power Systems; Brian Keegan of K&C; Wheeler Properties LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 21, 2019

4,854sf at 5580 Skylane Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; CPI International; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Wheeler Properties LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 21, 2019

4,748sf at 285 Sutton Place, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial, sublease; Gold Rush Distribution LLC; na; Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream; Kevin Doran of K&C; Nov. 28, 2019

4,214sf at 925 Corporate Center Pkwy, & Suite A, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital; Joel Jaman of K&C; Mahaveer LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 25, 2019

4,200sf at 1308 Dynamic St., #3 & 5, Petaluma; industrial; JRL Machine & Driveline Inc.; na; Betty Bob Morehead Revocable Intervivos Trust; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Nov. 18, 2019

3,886sf at 711 Stony Point Road, #17, Santa Rosa; retail, renewal; Santa Rosa Community Health Center; Dave Peterson of K&C; Wiengarten Realty; na; Nov. 26, 2019

3,500sf at 1008 Clegg Court, Petaluma; industrial; Horizon Oxygen Supply; Stephen Skinner & Brian Keegan of K&C; Bruce Moore Trust; Stephen Skinner & Devon Kelley of K&C ; Feb. 19

3,300sf at 353 College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; KJM/Green Pen LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; David & Linda Gates; na; March 1, 2019

2,916sf at 186 N. Main St., #176, Sebastopol; retail; Rosemary’s Garden; na; Maxwell Meyers Co.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Jan. 16

2,550sf at 3100 Dutton Ave., #120, Santa Rosa; industrial; Gahagan & Bryant Associates Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Manor Development Co.; na; Dec. 24, 2019

2,525sf at 141 Stony Circle, #150, Santa Rosa; office; Pacific Home Care; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; North Bay Realty Holdings LLC; Danny Jones of K&C; Feb. 13

2,386sf at 100 B St., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Live Oak Banking Company; Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; North Bay Realty Holdings LLC; Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 13

2,350sf at 601 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Barre 3 Fitness; Nathan Coogan of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Nov. 19, 2019

2,198sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #110, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Meinberg USA Inc.; na; Holley Performance Products; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 22, 2019

2,193sf at 141 Stony Circle, #219, Santa Rosa; office; Joyce Milks, Attorney at Law and Janne O’Neil, Attorney at Law; Peter Briceno of K&C; STG; Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 22

2,189sf at 201 Western Ave., Petaluma; retail; Umpqua Bank; Brian Keegan of K&C; Premo Trust; na; Feb. 13

2,132sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #101, Rohnert Park; industrial; Erwin Brown; James Manley of K&C; Baum Miller LLC; na; Dec. 15, 2019

2,080sf at 11 Fifth St., #204, Petaluma; office; RDMS LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Jan. 30

1,920sf at 3632 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Firebrand Safety Systems Inc.; na; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 14

1,787sf at 191 Lynch Creek Way, #101, Petaluma; office, sublease & extension; Evolve Restorative Center; Dave Peterson of K&C; Microtone Audiology Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jan. 8

1,750sf at 1308 Dynamic St., #10, Petaluma; industrial; Hamlin Fabrication LLC; na; Betty Bob Morehead Revocable Intervivos Trust; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Oct. 14, 2019

1,709sf at 1425 N. McDowell Blvd., #211, Petaluma; office; Bibbero Systems; Mike Thomason of K&C; PFI Inc.; na; Feb. 6

1,600sf at 6560 Hembree Lane, #178, Windsor; retail; Flavor Burger Café; na; David Kuo; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Dec. 1, 2019

1,575sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #105 & 206, Petaluma; industrial; Free Flow Wines LLC; Sara Wann Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Nov. 5, 2019

1,563sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #104, Petaluma; industrial; Seth Friesen; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Sept. 20, 2019

1,448sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #21, Windsor; office; Glenn Sugden; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 10

1,437sf at 8945 Brooks Road S., #E, Windsor; retail, renewal; Duy & Kim Nguyen dba Nail Bar; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Billa Enterprises LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 19, 2019

1,145sf at 245 Kentucky St., #E, Petaluma; office; CS Fund; Demi Basiliades & Sara Wann of K&C; Veva Edelson; Demi Basiliades & Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 11

1,064sf at 800 Mendocino Ave., #1, Santa Rosa; office; State Farm Insurance; na; Romero Investment LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Nov. 25, 2019

1,015sf at 1360 19th Hole Drive, #207, Windsor; office; Armorous Inc.; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 1

950sf at 860 Piner Road, & Suite 21, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bill’s Markets; Doug Braik of K&C; McLaren Investments; Peter Briceno & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 9, 2019

915sf at 8276 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati; retail; Paul Boyd; Sara Wann of K&C; Cotati Gateway LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 23

861sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #203, Rohnert Park; office; National Building Maintenance Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dec. 10, 2019

788sf at 100 Brush Creek Road, #102, Santa Rosa; office; Royal & Latoures, CPAs; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Cottonwood River Investments; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Dec. 4, 2019

764sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #125, Santa Rosa; office; Kemmerer Peaty Financial; Peter Briceno of K&C; STG; Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 24

706sf at 5212 Country Club Dr., Rohnert Park; office; Kimberly MacDonald; Rhonda Deringer & Doug Braik of K&C; Nazareth Vineyards LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Doug Braik of K&C; Sept. 16, 2019

639sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #106, Rohnert Park; office; Rodger Bell; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 8

450sf at 1935 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Monica Green & Eyelash/Skin Care; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Argenzio Properties; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

400sf at 825 College Ave., #12, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Dr. Jeff Kahn; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 27, 2019

313sf at 825 College Ave., #10, Santa Rosa; office; Lisa Wolper; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Jan. 17

294sf at 825 College Ave., #11, Santa Rosa; office; Dian Barkan; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 13

166sf at 825 College Ave., #1, Santa Rosa; office; Jackie Good; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 16

120sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #D-4, Santa Rosa; office; Agape Clinic; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co.; Doug Braik of K&C; Nov. 22, 2019

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

County

MARIN COUNTY

7,828sf at 1601 Bridgeway, Sausalito; multifamily (10 units); Magnolia Properties Inc. & Mahogany Properties Inc.; Scott Gerber of MC; Irene Dietz Trust 2015 & Gyemant Family Trust; Scott Gerber of MC; Jan. 31; $4,500,000

SOLANO COUNTY

14,300sf at 3612-3672 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo; retail; Birch8330 LP & MacArthur7036 LP; Jack Cornell of SRS; Silver Shield LLC / Lawrence Zhen Le Zhang & Leda Chang Ping Zhang Revocable Trust; Jack Cornell of SRS; Aug. 20, 2019; $2,800,000

7,614sf at 3424 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo; retail; Birch8330 LP; Jack Cornell of SRS; Robert M. Rose Revocable Living Trust of 1995; Jack Cornell of SRS; March 25, 2019; $1,250,000

SONOMA COUNTY

309,276sf at 1821 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial land (7.1 acres); Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Moses & Freda Mitchell Trust; na; Jan. 17

178,596sf at 5885 Pruitt Ave., Windsor; industrial land (4.1 acres); Kathleen Kurz; na; Standard Industrial East LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Feb. 21

43,996sf at Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; office land (1.01 acres); Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Roy & Patricia Nonella Trust; na; Jan. 10

27,410sf at 3245 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Bryan Nguyen Ly; na; Horn Living Trust & Fitzpatrick Living Trust; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Feb. 28

26,129sf at 5341-5349 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial; 5330 Old Redwood Hwy LLC; Shawn Johnson & Russ Mayer of K&C; Dixie Walker Frisinger & Rebecca Ruth Waltenspiel; na; March 6

16,000sf at 55 College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; West 55 College LLC (Russell Key); Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; 55 College Investors LLC; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 30

9,750sf at 725 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Moevani Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; Virginia Pasini; Erlina D’Argenzio & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 28

7,376sf at 601 Lakeville Circle & 901 Lakeville St., Petaluma; industrial/retail; Anna Svedise; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Victor W. Nagel Trust; na; March 13

4,924sf at 170 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati; office; Hans Mogensen & Truc Do; na; Animal Legal Defense Fund; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 6

4,600sf at 3855 & 3895 Princeton Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Alerce Management LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Jan. 17

4,400sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #700, 710 & 720, Windsor; retail; Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Mark Santino; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 8

4,368sf at 181 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; 181 Sebastopol Road LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Randall Neil Cargill 2007 Living Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 20

2,000sf at 1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Didier Ageorges LLC; na; Santa Rosa Columbian; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 31

1,464sf at 1814 Empire Industrial Court, #E, Santa Rosa; industrial; Derek Welch & Todd Graham; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Byung & Jung Chung; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 16

1,450sf at 1820 Empire Industrial Court, #21, Santa Rosa; industrial; Scott and Terah McIntosh; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Elgin Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; March 20

1,287sf at 406 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma; retail; Petaluma House LLC; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Christine R. Jones; na; Feb. 27

3,035sf at 3468-3478 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (2 duplexes, storage building); John & Stephanie Pasini; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio; na; Jan. 22

