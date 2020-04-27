North Bay commercial real estate transactions report for April 27, 2020
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)
MARIN COUNTY
5,336sf at 1260 S. Eliseo Drive, #201, Greenbrae; office; Marin Community Clinics; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jazo Group LLC; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 11
5,043sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103, Novato; office, sublease; Buckelew Programs; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Forefront Telecare Inc.; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 4
4,592sf at 65 Mitchell Blvd., #101, San Rafael; office, extension; Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership of Marin; na; Semik Oungoulian; Theo Banks & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 29
3,233sf at 899 Northgate, #301, San Rafael; office; Hart Family Foundation; Matt Storms of K&C; Professional Investors 38 LLC; na; Dec. 20, 2019
3,211sf at 1111 A St., San Rafael; office; Stifel, Nicolas & Company; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019
1,995sf at 1299 Fourth St., #505, San Rafael; office; IRest Institute; Matt Storms of K&C; North River V LLC; na; Jan. 13
1,976sf at 55 La Goma, #150, Mill Valley; office; OrthoScience; Matt Storms of K&C; Parker Properties; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 6, 2019
1,820sf at 591 Redwood Highway, #3280, Mill Valley; office; Classic Wines LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Shelterpoint Equities, LP; na; Nov. 25, 2019
1,132sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #10, San Rafael; office; The Pain Relief Center of Marin; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13, 2019
1,128sf at 228 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Bon Tempe One LLC; na; Bon Air, LP; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 18, 2019
1,079sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #5B & 5C, San Rafael; office; Marin Foster Care; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 19
722sf at 750 Las Gallinas, #106, San Rafael; office; John Jolley, MD; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Northgate Medical Dental Assoc. LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Sept. 18, 2019
638sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #28, Mill Valley; office; RIABiz Inc.; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 4
367sf at 20 Sunnyside Ave., #A-1, Mill Valley; office; The QLS Program LLC; na; Lou DiMartini; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 3
332sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #15, San Rafael; office; Diane Balser; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13
SONOMA COUNTY
33,879sf at 3843 Brickway Blvd., #100 & 220, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin Street Properties/G&W Ventures LLC; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 14
29,380sf at 5715 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial land sublease; Source Power Services of CA; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Park Landscape Maintenance; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Nov. 1, 2019
28,808sf at 361 Blodgett St., Cotati; industrial; ALMADEN; na; Spongberg Properties; James Manley & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 22
25,207sf at 2235 Mercury Way, #150, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; GHD Inc.; Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Mercury Way LLC; na; Jan. 10
