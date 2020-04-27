16,000sf at 55 College Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; West 55 College LLC (Russell Key); Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; 55 College Investors LLC; Dave Peterson & Peter Briceno of K&C; March 30

9,750sf at 725 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Moevani Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; Virginia Pasini; Erlina D’Argenzio & Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 28

7,376sf at 601 Lakeville Circle & 901 Lakeville St., Petaluma; industrial/retail; Anna Svedise; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Victor W. Nagel Trust; na; March 13

4,924sf at 170 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati; office; Hans Mogensen & Truc Do; na; Animal Legal Defense Fund; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 6

4,600sf at 3855 & 3895 Princeton Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Alerce Management LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Jan. 17

4,400sf at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, #700, 710 & 720, Windsor; retail; Beau Investment Properties LLC; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Mark Santino; Brian Keegan & Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; April 8

4,368sf at 181 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; 181 Sebastopol Road LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Randall Neil Cargill 2007 Living Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 20

2,000sf at 1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Didier Ageorges LLC; na; Santa Rosa Columbian; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 31

1,464sf at 1814 Empire Industrial Court, #E, Santa Rosa; industrial; Derek Welch & Todd Graham; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Byung & Jung Chung; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 16

1,450sf at 1820 Empire Industrial Court, #21, Santa Rosa; industrial; Scott and Terah McIntosh; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Elgin Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; March 20

1,287sf at 406 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma; retail; Petaluma House LLC; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Christine R. Jones; na; Feb. 27

3,035sf at 3468-3478 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (2 duplexes, storage building); John & Stephanie Pasini; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio; na; Jan. 22