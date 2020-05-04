Amazon to open distribution center at southern end of Sonoma Valley in 2020

After 18 months sitting vacant, the expansive new warehouse space at the base of Eighth Street East — dubbed Victory Station — will welcome a new tenant in 2020: Amazon.

The cavernous 250,000-square-foot space on 19 acres at 22810 Eighth St. E. will be used by Amazon, Inc. as a delivery station, or what is known in e-commerce as a “last mile warehouse.” Delivery stations are the final stop before an Amazon order heads out for delivery to a customer’s door.

While a new Amazon distribution center could potentially create several hundred new jobs in the North Bay, it could also add hundreds of vehicle trips a day to an already heavily trafficked chokepoint area.

Staffing levels and the number of drivers who would fan out from the property onto Valley roads has not yet been determined, according to Victory Station owner Jose McNeill, but he was quick to counter the belief that the delivery station would necessarily mean a net increase in the number of delivery vans in the Valley.

“Currently Amazon’s delivery people for our area driving up from Richmond to make deliveries here so it’s not a net addition in terms of drivers on the road,” he said. He noted also that there is no customer interaction point planned for the location.

But the choice of tenant for the project has been criticized by Schellville neighborhood watchdogs Norman Gilroy, of Mobilize Sonoma, and Kathy Pons, of the Valley of the Moon Alliance, who voiced their concerns in a May 2 letter to Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma.

The letter seeks assurances that the Amazon use would not “exceed the scale of uses on which the [project’s] original permit approvals were predicated.” The property is zoned M3, for light manufacturing, research and development, warehousing and distribution or retail/office use, but until Amazon arrived on the scene, McNeill expected a wine industry tenant for the temperature-controlled space, a tenant that would have brought less traffic to the busy Arnold Drive and Highway 121 intersection.

Wick told the Index-Tribune, however, that Amazon’s tenancy is within the realm of the allowed used permit.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin on Monday voiced concern that Amazon could potentially generate more traffic on an already congested roadway.

She said that she recently prioritized the installation of a traffic signal at the Arnold Drive and Highway 121 intersection, even before the tenant and use was known.

“Traffic queues up consistently at this intersection and almost a decade ago former Supervisor Valerie Brown listed the installation of the traffic signal on a work plan, and upon investigation, for some unknown reason, the installation of the signal fell off the workplan,” she said, adding that she placed it back on a few months ago.

“But I fear this potential use may increase that congestion before the signal is installed,” she said. “I’m trying to ramp [the signal] up in priority for installation.”

The potential impact of the large beige building in Schellville has loomed large since construction began in 2018. Victory Station is one of the largest warehouse buildings to be constructed in Sonoma County in the past decade and was, until recently, the largest single tenant option available in the county.

McNeill bought the property for $4 million in 2016 from local developer Rick Deringer, who had purchased the land from previous owner Ed Ferro. McNeill broke ground in late 2017 and the project was completed in 12 months.