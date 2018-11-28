The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on SBA Lenders and Title companies.

The SBA Lenders list is ranked by value of SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans placed in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties.

The Title Companies list is ranked by value of trust deed transactions made by the top five companies in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.