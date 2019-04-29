Michael Tavis, 39, business development manager and property manager for Alliance Property Management in Santa Rosa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 notable young professionals for 2019.

Responsibilities with your company: Alliance Property Management- First point of contact for owners looking for professional management services. Handling all incoming new business inquiries, walking owners through the rental process. I also manage a portfolio of about 70 properties, which includes marketing and showing the property, screening the tenant and lease preparation. NextHome Wine Country Premier-Assist clients in all aspects of acquiring or selling property in Sonoma County, including single family homes, multifamily homes, investment properties and commercial properties.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?: I adhere to three basic principles, that have somewhat been lost these-days. Do what you say, be on time and use “please” and “thank you.”

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Employees: 13

Greatest professional accomplishment: Obtaining my broker’s license in December of 2018

Greatest professional challenge: This industry is a daily juggling act...many balls in the air at any one time and you must know where those balls are.

Best advice received: It’s not about how many mistakes you make its about how you learn from those mistakes.

Related Stories See this year's 40 notable North Bay young professionals

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Helping many displaced families find housing in extremely hard times and a volatile rental market.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have actually been growing in the past few years giving us the ability to add two new employees and create two new internal positions.

Next professional goal: RMP Designation-there are only 3 other RMP’s in Sonoma County.

Education: Santa Rosa Junior College California State University Chico Department of Real Estate Brokers License Residential Management Professional designation candidate

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: Boy Scouts of America - St Eugene’s Cathedral School - Rincon Valley Little League

Mentor/admired businessperson: Jock McNiell-Small Business Owner-Broker; RMP Dorothy Beattie-Small Business Owner-Broker

What is your most disliked buzzword?: Cozy

Typical day at the office: That’s what I love about my job, no two days are the same.

Best place to work outside of your office: My car

Hobbies: Cooking, traveling, movies, sports

What you wanted to be when you grew up?: High school teacher and coach

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Earn my Residential Professional Management designation

First job: Deli worker at Pacific Market

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “Into the Wild”

Favorite movie: “Big Lebowski”

Favorite after-work drink: A good IPA

Last vacation: Cabo, October 2018

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?: My dependability

Favorite app: Starbucks