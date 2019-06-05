Two Ukiah-based property management companies have combined, creating a firm that oversees hundreds of residential, commercial and industrial income properties in Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

101 Property Management, owned by Todd Schapmire Jr., David Ryan, Randy Waller and Tony Shira, acquired Mendo Realty Property Management, started in 2009 by John and Marcia Lazaro and Kerri and Chuck Vau, it was announced Monday. The portfolio now includes 520 single- and multifamily residential, commercial, and industrial "doors" from Mendocino's Redwood Valley south along Highway 101 to Cloverdale.

A stated reason for the deal was for John Lazaro and Kerri Vau to focus exclusively on their real estate company, Coldwell Banker Mendo Realty, launched in 1987 and now with about a couple dozen agents in Ukiah and Willits offices.

“As longtime owners of investment properties ourselves, it was important to us to move our business to a company that we could trust to care not only for our personal real estate portfolios, but also for our clients and tenants in the way they have come to expect and deserve,” Lazaro said in the announcement. “We have all known 101’s Todd Schapmire and David Ryan for many years, both personally and professionally, and we are confident this is the perfect fit for our clients and employees. We thank 101 for working to make this a smooth transition.”

The combined operations have doubled in size to 10 employees, including "key" property management, maintenance and financial employees.

“Our core mission of quality service has always been aligned with the way Mendo Realty Property Management has operated, and we’re honored they looked to us to ensure that their clients will be well taken care of,” said Schapmire, a W Real Estate team leader and a 2014 North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award winner. “As we continue to experience the need for more building across the North Bay and a significant influx of people and businesses to northern Sonoma, and to Mendocino County in particular, we are excited to continue raising the bar in property management here with a skilled and growing team.”