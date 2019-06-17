North Bay leases & sales: June 17, 2019

s
North Bay commercial real estate lease, sale transactions for June 17, 2019

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 17, 2019, 10:53AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Umpqua Bank; na; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; April 1

2,426sf at 900 Larkspur Landing Circ., #275, Larkspur; office; The Republic of Tea, Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K&C; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park, LP; na; April 29

1,879sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #110A, Novato; office; Pacific Rim Wine Merchants, LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive, LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 6

1,717sf at 20 Sunnyside, #B & C, Mill Valley; office; Bright Antenna Records; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; April 22

1,400sf at 1201 Andersen Drive, #1A, San Rafael; office; Zoon Engineering; na; Achuck Family Partnership, LP; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 11

1,362sf at 20 Galli, #11, Novato; industrial; Charles Sanchez; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; TRM Bay, LP; na; May 23

1,252sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #330, San Rafael; office; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 11

NAPA COUNTY

9,000sf at 1650 Lewis Brown Drive, Napa; industrial, warehouse; Traffic Management Inc.; Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Commercial; Barry Lane LLC; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; June 1

SOLANO COUNTY

2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; CableCom, LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; Piet Van De Velde; Allan Montonen of K&C; May 1

2,000sf at 5199 Fulton Drive, #B, Fairfield; industrial; Sean Kart and Associates Co. Corp. (roundfoodtruck.com); Burt M. Polson of ACRES; na; Burt M. Polson of ACRES; (May 1)

SONOMA COUNTY

11,377sf at 1330 Redwood Way, Petaluma; office; Bausch Health Americas; na; Muller Family Trust; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 26

8,380sf at 6147 & 6167 State Farm Drive, #B1, B6 & B7, Rohnert Park; industrial; Vida Products; Kevin Doran of K&C; SB Park LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 15

6,125sf at 397 Aviation Blvd., #E & L, Santa Rosa; retail; North Bay Credit Union; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 15

4,524sf at 237 Todd Road, #103, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bright Cellars, Inc.; Jim Sartain of K&C; Industry West Commerce Center, LLC; na; March 15

3,140sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa; office; Rabo AgriFinance; James Leahy of Leamy Realty Group; Basin Street Properties; Barry Palma of NKF; May 3

3,074sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #13, Windsor; office; St. Jude Hospital; Joel Jaman of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 10

3,050sf at 3895 Princeton Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; F-45 Fitness; na; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; May 1

2,724sf at 3715 Santa Rosa Ave., #A9, Santa Rosa; industrial; North Bay Auto Wraps, LLC; Robby Burroughs of K&C; San George, LLC; na; April 17

2,560sf at 1310 Commerce St., #I, Petaluma; industrial; Jose Cruz Del Angel; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Corona Properties; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Feb. 22

2,322sf at 8499 Old Redwood Highway, #203 & 206, Windsor; office; Alliance Medical Center, Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Windsor Palms I; Rhonda Deringer & of K&C; Jan. 11

1,820sf at 401 7th Street, #17 & 19, Petaluma; office; Norcal High School Cycling League; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Carlo Campobello; na; April 11

1,625sf at 3100 Lakeville, #A, Petaluma; retail; Purchase Green, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; TMCL Invest, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 19

1,474sf at 4243 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; Brandt Rossi; Marshall Kelly & Brian Keegan of K&C; Lakeside Center Investors, LLC; Marshall Kelly & Brian Keegan of K&C; April 29

1,400sf at 1791 Marlow Road, #1-C, Santa Rosa; retail; Wildbrine, Inc.; Erlina Othman of K&C; Marlow Partners; Erlina Othman of K&C; March 20

1,300sf at 974 & 976 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; retail; Met Ngo & Duong Mai; Sara Wann of K&C; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 15

1,268sf at 868 Gravenstein Highway North, Sebastopol; office; Samuel Dakin; Joel Jaman of K&C; L Barry Lutz 2017 Trust; Jeff Castello of K&C; April 22

1,265sf at 1270 Healdsburg Ave., #201, Healdsburg; office; Edward Jones; Annette Cooper of K&C; Villaggio Toscano, LLC; na; Feb. 21

1,248sf at 3408 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Keith Borrall; Brian Keegan of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 25

1,245sf at 3401 Cleveland Ave., #6, Santa Rosa; retail; Visionz Barbershop; na; Parkway Properties 12, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Dave Peterson of K&C; December 17, 2018

1,185sf at 414 W. Napa St., #B, Sonoma; office; Sonoma Valley Properties, Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Redwood Empire Municipal Insurance Fund; Rhonda Deringer & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Feb. 19

1,146sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa; office; Edward Jones; Richard Henderson of RCGH; Basin Street Properties; Barry Palma of NKF; May 3

1,129sf at 6500 Hembree Lane, #210, Windsor; retail; S & K Management Group, LLC; na; Pine Creek Partnership; Marshall Kelly of K&C; March 1

900sf at 546 E. Cotati Avenue, Cotati; office; Edward Jones; Annette Cooper & Jeff Castello of K&C; Sunhill Corporation; na; April 2

830sf at 6637 Oakmont Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Oakmont Village Association; Doug Braik of K&C; KBJ Properties, LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; April 20

770sf at 2200 Range Ave., #102, Santa Rosa; office; Jewish Family and Children’s Services; Doug Braik & Joel Jaman of K&C; Trudi Schneider; Peter Briceno of K&C; Jan. 20

750sf at 950 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; retail; Dakota Mayer; Sara Wann of K&C; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 19

660sf at 972 Gravenstein Highway, Sebastopol; retail; Ashley & Julie Young; Sara Wann of K&C; 970 Gravenstein Hwy LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; May 2

250sf at 825 College Ave., #3, Santa Rosa; office; Althea Kai; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 15

225sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24C, Windsor; office; Patricia Aston; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; April 3

30sf at 441 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa; retail; Wells Fargo Bank, NA; na; Spyridon Strouzas; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; December 13, 2018

Sonoma: Lease Extension: 762sf at 1260 N. Dutton Ave., #241, Santa Rosa; office; Warner Samson Group; Doug Braik of K&C; STG Group; na; April 23

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

County

MARIN COUNTY

87,328sf at 100 Ned’s Way, Tiburon; multifamily (The Hilarita, 102 units, $8.52 million recorded value on HUD-restricted deal); EAH Housing; na; Hilarita-Tiburon Ecumenical Association; na; March 25; $100

11,167sf at 61 Camino Alto, Mill Valley; office; Zack Faidi; na; MSJV, A Joint Venture; Matt Storms of K&C; April 26

2,312sf at 265 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley; office; Negar Safapour, DDS; na; Madera Adobe, a General Partnership; Theo Banks of K&C; May 20

NAPA COUNTY

70,179sf at 695 S. Jefferson St., Napa; multifamily (River Park Manor, 105 units, portfolio sale); The Reliant Group; na; River Park Manor Investors (American Management Group); na; Feb. 13; $15,650,000

SOLANO COUNTY

1650 Park Lane & 693 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield; multifamily (Parkside Villa Apartments and Rockwell Manor Apartments, 128 units, $50 million total deal capitalization); Standard Fairfield Venture LP (Standard Communities); na; Parkside Villa Associates & Rockwell Manor Associates; na; May 22; $34,000,000

74,561sf at 19 Panorama Drive, Vallejo; multifamily (Holiday Gardens, 90 units, portfolio sale); Cap IX Vallejo II LLC (The Reliant Group); na; Orinda Investors LP (American Management Group); na; Feb. 13; $12,750,000

72,830sf at 2450 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield; multifamily (Parkwood Apartments, 107 units); SF Bay Partners LLC trustee of Parkwood Trust Crown Capital; na; Parkwood LLC (JCM Partners); na; Feb. 13; $24,179,500

48,165sf at 199 Aegean Way, Vacaville; multifamily(Green Leaf Meadows/Meadowood Apartments, 64 units); JCM Partners; na; SC Capital; na; April 1; $10,500,000

48,095sf at 154 Richardson Drive, Vallejo; multifamily (Strawberry Hill, 64 units, portfolio sale); Cap IX Vallejo II LLC (The Reliant Group); na; Strawberry Hill LLC (American Management Group); na; Feb. 13; $10,100,000

SONOMA COUNTY

134,973sf at 220-240 Burt St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (Vineyard Gardens, 180 units); AG GR Vineyard Owner LP (Angelo Gordon & Co.); na; VGSR LP (St. Regis Properties); na;; $49,400,000

88,935sf at 785 Baywood Drive, Petaluma; multifamily(Marina Crossing, 90 units); Sonoma State University; na; Basin Street Properties; na; Feb. 1; $42,000,000

10,000sf at 144 S. E Street, Santa Rosa; office; Marcelle Dominquez & Robert Butler Family Trust; na; Ghisletta Family Trust; Joel Jaman of K&C; May 24

8,950sf at 681 Portal St., Cotati; office/industrial; Grima Holdings, LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; The Lawrence F. Herbert 2009 Trust; na; April 30

7,460sf at 730 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa 730, LLC; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; George A Newhall III Revocable Trust; na; May 15

6 & 80 College Ave., Santa Rosa; residential land; Danco Communities; James Nobles of K&C; Marty Winter; Joel Jaman of K&C; May 31