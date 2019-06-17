North Bay leases & sales: June 17, 2019

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,050sf at 1200 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Umpqua Bank; na; Jonathan Parker; Matt Storms of K&C; April 1

2,426sf at 900 Larkspur Landing Circ., #275, Larkspur; office; The Republic of Tea, Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K&C; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park, LP; na; April 29

1,879sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #110A, Novato; office; Pacific Rim Wine Merchants, LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive, LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 6

1,717sf at 20 Sunnyside, #B & C, Mill Valley; office; Bright Antenna Records; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; April 22

1,400sf at 1201 Andersen Drive, #1A, San Rafael; office; Zoon Engineering; na; Achuck Family Partnership, LP; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 11

1,362sf at 20 Galli, #11, Novato; industrial; Charles Sanchez; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; TRM Bay, LP; na; May 23

1,252sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #330, San Rafael; office; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 11

NAPA COUNTY

9,000sf at 1650 Lewis Brown Drive, Napa; industrial, warehouse; Traffic Management Inc.; Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Commercial; Barry Lane LLC; Thomas Kern of CBCBV; June 1

SOLANO COUNTY

2,652sf at 1070 Horizon Drive, #A, Fairfield; industrial; CableCom, LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; Piet Van De Velde; Allan Montonen of K&C; May 1

2,000sf at 5199 Fulton Drive, #B, Fairfield; industrial; Sean Kart and Associates Co. Corp. (roundfoodtruck.com); Burt M. Polson of ACRES; na; Burt M. Polson of ACRES; (May 1)

SONOMA COUNTY

11,377sf at 1330 Redwood Way, Petaluma; office; Bausch Health Americas; na; Muller Family Trust; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; March 26

8,380sf at 6147 & 6167 State Farm Drive, #B1, B6 & B7, Rohnert Park; industrial; Vida Products; Kevin Doran of K&C; SB Park LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Feb. 15

6,125sf at 397 Aviation Blvd., #E & L, Santa Rosa; retail; North Bay Credit Union; na; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 15

4,524sf at 237 Todd Road, #103, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bright Cellars, Inc.; Jim Sartain of K&C; Industry West Commerce Center, LLC; na; March 15

3,140sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa; office; Rabo AgriFinance; James Leahy of Leamy Realty Group; Basin Street Properties; Barry Palma of NKF; May 3

3,074sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #13, Windsor; office; St. Jude Hospital; Joel Jaman of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 10

3,050sf at 3895 Princeton Drive, Santa Rosa; retail; F-45 Fitness; na; Lily Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; May 1

2,724sf at 3715 Santa Rosa Ave., #A9, Santa Rosa; industrial; North Bay Auto Wraps, LLC; Robby Burroughs of K&C; San George, LLC; na; April 17

2,560sf at 1310 Commerce St., #I, Petaluma; industrial; Jose Cruz Del Angel; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Corona Properties; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Feb. 22

2,322sf at 8499 Old Redwood Highway, #203 & 206, Windsor; office; Alliance Medical Center, Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Windsor Palms I; Rhonda Deringer & of K&C; Jan. 11