North Bay commercial leases & sales: July 8, 2019

North Bay commercial real estate transactions for July 8, 2019

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | July 8, 2019, 9:33AM

﻿Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: ACRES = ACRES Real Estate Services; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; KWC = KW Commercial; MC = Meridian Commercial

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES

square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

1,800sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180B, Novato; office; Underground GIS; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; June 6

SONOMA COUNTY

41,817sf at 1388 Copperhill Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial land lease (0.96 acres); Signature Coast Holdings LLC; Nathan Coogan & Brian Keegan of K&C; Sweetwater LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 20

7,040sf at 101 Grant Ave., #D, Healdsburg; industrial; Crown Wine Shipping; na; Kantock & Laier; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 9

4,922sf at 1401 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Osiris Ventures Inc.; na; Gene Toschi; Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 9

4,500sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; JW Flooring Inc.; na; Allan Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; May 16

3,800sf at 2999 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Eduardo Reyes & Marissa Barajas; Kevin Doran of K&C; Mahaveer LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 4

3,400sf at 3059 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa; retail; California Erudite Ventures; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Richard Porterfield; Stephen Skinner of K&C; June 19

2,851sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #100, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Volt Information Systems; na; Holley MSD; Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 8

2,389sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #185, Santa Rosa; office; Vivint Solar Developer LLC; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; April 23

2,358sf at 963 Transport Way, #10 & 11, Petaluma; industrial; Oscar Rojas; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Nanrob Properties; Sara Wann of K&C; May 24

1,792sf at 412 Aviation Blvd., #D, Santa Rosa; office; DesignScapes LLC; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Thomas McLaughlin; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; June 3

1,787sf at 191 Lynch Creek Way, #101, Petaluma; office, sublease; Evolve Restorative Center; Dave Peterson of K&C; Microtone Audiology Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 22

1,394sf at 1813 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Exordium Concepts LLC; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; JRR Associates LLC; Peter Briceno & Dino D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; May 6

1,334sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #47 & 49, Rohnert Park; industrial; Shea Cannon; Peter Briceno of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; March 27

1,270sf at 1940 Piner Road, #600, Santa Rosa; retail; China Bowl; Annette Cooper of K&C; Romero Investment; Annette Cooper of K&C; May 16

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #307, Windsor; industrial; SVG Global Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 4

SALES

square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

114,000sf at 1 & 3 Harbor Drive, Sausalito; office (The Harbors); Seagate Properties; na; One/Three Harbor Investors LLC (Roseview-PMRG Fund I LLC); Michel Seifer, Rob Hielscher, Kristina Wollan & Erik Hanson of JLL; June 26; $52,650,000

2,544sf at 1925 E. Francisco Blvd., #5 & 16, San Rafael; office & industrial; 5 Corners LLC; Theo Banks of K&C; Shoja Management Company LLC; na; June 14; $879,000

2,204sf at 1618 Second St., San Rafael; office; Marin Community Clinics; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area Inc.; Steve Ragghianti & Michael Brucia of MC; June 12; $1,100,000

NAPA COUNTY

410,335sf at 2744 Green Island Road, American Canyon; industrial land (9.42 acres); Copart Inc.; na; Green Island LLC; na; April 24; $1,425,000

234,353sf at 2350 Green Island Road, American Canyon; industrial land (5.38 acres); 2350 GI; na; E. Hiew Lee & Chan C. Lee; na; April 9; $1,125,000

86,249sf at 91 Antonina Ave., American Canyon; land (1.98 acres); Karim Sayani (Napa Valley Hospitality LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton, managed by Nobile Hospitality Inc.); Tom Casazza of KWC; John Freskan, Pierre Preskan & Paulette Griffin; Burt Polson of ACRES; June 20; $1,920,000

67,775sf at 860 & 870 Napa Valley Corporate Way, Napa; industrial (Vintner Place); Center Avenue Properties; na; Stephens & Stephens XX LLC; Matt Bracco, Chris Neeb & Glen Dowling of JLL; May 15; $15,540,000

14,439sf at 3860 Broadway St. & 151 S. Napa Junction Road, American Canyon; commercial (American Canyon Welcome Center); Richard E. Ramos Trust; na; Loyd D. Gularte Inc.; na; April 23; $2,550,000

SONOMA COUNTY

1,707,552sf at 500 Hopper St., Petaluma; industrial land (39.2 acres); Scannell Properties Number 388 LLC; na; BWD Petaluma LLC (Bay West Development); Trevor Buck, Steven Leonard & Brian Foster of C&W; May 28; $20,100,000

181,966sf at 755 & 775 Southpoint Blvd., Petaluma; industrial; Scannell Properties No. 375 LLC; na; Sandy Bay LLC (Sistema US); April 15; $26,900,000

2,100sf at 501 Second St., Petaluma; office; Levon Der Bedrossian Revocable Trust; na; Kirsten & Kevin Strain; Mike Thomason of K&C; June 21