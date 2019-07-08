North Bay commercial leases & sales: July 8, 2019

﻿Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES

square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

1,800sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #180B, Novato; office; Underground GIS; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; June 6

SONOMA COUNTY

41,817sf at 1388 Copperhill Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial land lease (0.96 acres); Signature Coast Holdings LLC; Nathan Coogan & Brian Keegan of K&C; Sweetwater LLC; Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 20

7,040sf at 101 Grant Ave., #D, Healdsburg; industrial; Crown Wine Shipping; na; Kantock & Laier; Peter Briceno of K&C; May 9

4,922sf at 1401 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Osiris Ventures Inc.; na; Gene Toschi; Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 9

4,500sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; JW Flooring Inc.; na; Allan Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; May 16

3,800sf at 2999 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Eduardo Reyes & Marissa Barajas; Kevin Doran of K&C; Mahaveer LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 4

3,400sf at 3059 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa; retail; California Erudite Ventures; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Richard Porterfield; Stephen Skinner of K&C; June 19

2,851sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #100, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Volt Information Systems; na; Holley MSD; Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 8

2,389sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #185, Santa Rosa; office; Vivint Solar Developer LLC; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Shawn Johnson, Dave Peterson & Brian Keegan of K&C; April 23

2,358sf at 963 Transport Way, #10 & 11, Petaluma; industrial; Oscar Rojas; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Nanrob Properties; Sara Wann of K&C; May 24

1,792sf at 412 Aviation Blvd., #D, Santa Rosa; office; DesignScapes LLC; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Thomas McLaughlin; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; June 3

1,787sf at 191 Lynch Creek Way, #101, Petaluma; office, sublease; Evolve Restorative Center; Dave Peterson of K&C; Microtone Audiology Inc.; Nathan Coogan of K&C; May 22

1,394sf at 1813 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Exordium Concepts LLC; Brian Keegan & Stephen Skinner of K&C; JRR Associates LLC; Peter Briceno & Dino D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; May 6

1,334sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #47 & 49, Rohnert Park; industrial; Shea Cannon; Peter Briceno of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; March 27

1,270sf at 1940 Piner Road, #600, Santa Rosa; retail; China Bowl; Annette Cooper of K&C; Romero Investment; Annette Cooper of K&C; May 16

1,200sf at 399 Business Park Court, #307, Windsor; industrial; SVG Global Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; April 4

SALES

square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

114,000sf at 1 & 3 Harbor Drive, Sausalito; office (The Harbors); Seagate Properties; na; One/Three Harbor Investors LLC (Roseview-PMRG Fund I LLC); Michel Seifer, Rob Hielscher, Kristina Wollan & Erik Hanson of JLL; June 26; $52,650,000

2,544sf at 1925 E. Francisco Blvd., #5 & 16, San Rafael; office & industrial; 5 Corners LLC; Theo Banks of K&C; Shoja Management Company LLC; na; June 14; $879,000