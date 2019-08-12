North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales: Aug. 12, 2019

Brokerage abbreviations: ACRES = ACRES Real Estate Services Inc.; BHDP = Berkshire Hathaway | Drysdale Properties; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; NBPA = North Bay Property Advisors

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,816sf at 1 McInnis Parkway, #200, San Rafael; office; Perotti & Carrade, CPA; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; Marin County Employees Retirement Association; na; June 17

4,465sf at 999 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; industrial & retail; NFS LLC; Theo Banks, Nathan Ballard & George Wagner of K&C; Aunger & Aunger LP; Theo Banks, Nathan Ballard & George Wagner of K&C; March 6

2,965sf at 1050 Northgate Dr., #550 & 570, San Rafael; office; Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Professional Investors 42 LLC; na; June 13

2,668sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #17 & 18, San Rafael; office; Living Motion Systems; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 19

1,397sf at 80 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #80-4A, Larkspur; office; Bluefin Trading LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; 1700 California Street Owners LLC; na; April 15

584sf at 1602 Grant Ave., #210, Novato; office; Kim Simkins & Jodi Lane; na; Cali Investments LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 28

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3A, San Rafael; office; YB Nk Ventures; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13

SOLANO COUNTY

3,800sf at 439 Capitol St., Vallejo; Industrial, warehouse; Brooklyn Moving Inc.; Burt Polson of ACRES; Menemsha Equity LLC; Burt Polson of ACRES; (June 21)

SONOMA COUNTY

9,920sf at 1264 Lotus Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Avalon Liquidators Inc.; Annette Cooper of K&C; John Brady; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 25

3,207sf at 6025 Labath Ave., Unit A, Rohnert Park; industrial; Friendly Hair Care LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jackson-Beining LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 26

2,300sf at 8910 Sonoma Highway, #12-B, Kenwood; retail; Sonoma’s Finest 2.0 LLC; Dino D of K&C’Argenzio & Erlina D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; DeLorenzi Properties; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 8, 2018

1,785sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #205, Santa Rosa; office; Signature Coast Holdings LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 21

1,756sf at 1819 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Mafiji Home Care LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Joseph Barkela Trust & Coralee Barkela Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 9

1,750sf at 6560 Hembree Lane, #170, Windsor; retail; Taqueria California; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Shiloh Properties LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; June 10

1,050sf at 525 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Michelle Kennaugh & Lasha Eib; Demi Basiliades of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; July 11

1,000sf at 1818 La Plaza, #104, Cotati; retail; Yvette Racines McLaughlin; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Anna Young; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 3

620sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office; Chris Bishop; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 30

204sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-2, Santa Rosa; office; Heidi Diebel; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 9