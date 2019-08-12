North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales: Aug. 12, 2019

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 12, 2019, 6:45AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: ACRES = ACRES Real Estate Services Inc.; BHDP = Berkshire Hathaway | Drysdale Properties; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; NBPA = North Bay Property Advisors

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

5,816sf at 1 McInnis Parkway, #200, San Rafael; office; Perotti & Carrade, CPA; Amanda Ackerman of K&C; Marin County Employees Retirement Association; na; June 17

4,465sf at 999 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; industrial & retail; NFS LLC; Theo Banks, Nathan Ballard & George Wagner of K&C; Aunger & Aunger LP; Theo Banks, Nathan Ballard & George Wagner of K&C; March 6

2,965sf at 1050 Northgate Dr., #550 & 570, San Rafael; office; Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Professional Investors 42 LLC; na; June 13

2,668sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #17 & 18, San Rafael; office; Living Motion Systems; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; July 19

1,397sf at 80 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #80-4A, Larkspur; office; Bluefin Trading LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; 1700 California Street Owners LLC; na; April 15

584sf at 1602 Grant Ave., #210, Novato; office; Kim Simkins & Jodi Lane; na; Cali Investments LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 28

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3A, San Rafael; office; YB Nk Ventures; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Feb. 13

SOLANO COUNTY

3,800sf at 439 Capitol St., Vallejo; Industrial, warehouse; Brooklyn Moving Inc.; Burt Polson of ACRES; Menemsha Equity LLC; Burt Polson of ACRES; (June 21)

SONOMA COUNTY

9,920sf at 1264 Lotus Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Avalon Liquidators Inc.; Annette Cooper of K&C; John Brady; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 25

3,207sf at 6025 Labath Ave., Unit A, Rohnert Park; industrial; Friendly Hair Care LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Jackson-Beining LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 26

2,300sf at 8910 Sonoma Highway, #12-B, Kenwood; retail; Sonoma’s Finest 2.0 LLC; Dino D of K&C’Argenzio & Erlina D of K&C’Argenzio of K&C; DeLorenzi Properties; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 8, 2018

1,785sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #205, Santa Rosa; office; Signature Coast Holdings LLC; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 21

1,756sf at 1819 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Mafiji Home Care LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Joseph Barkela Trust & Coralee Barkela Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; May 9

1,750sf at 6560 Hembree Lane, #170, Windsor; retail; Taqueria California; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Shiloh Properties LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; June 10

1,050sf at 525 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Michelle Kennaugh & Lasha Eib; Demi Basiliades of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; July 11

1,000sf at 1818 La Plaza, #104, Cotati; retail; Yvette Racines McLaughlin; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Anna Young; Sara Wann & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 3

620sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #B, Santa Rosa; office; Chris Bishop; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 30

204sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #L-2, Santa Rosa; office; Heidi Diebel; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 9

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: ACRES = ACRES Real Estate Services Inc.; BHDP = Berkshire Hathaway | Drysdale Properties; C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; NBPA = North Bay Property Advisors

204sf at 4000 Montgomery Drive, #A-3, Santa Rosa; office; Molly Rebuschatis; Doug Braik of K&C; Vern Cooper Co. LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; May 30

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24F, Windsor; office, extension; Gary Dean Siela; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 20

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

32,000sf at 371 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., Novato; office; Special Select Partners LLC (Tyson & Mendes LLP); Chris Musgjerd of Savills; Piazza Trading & Company; Steven Leonard and Brian Foster of C&W; May 20; $7,400,000

2,830sf at 7380 Redwood Blvd., Novato; retail; Barabara Granlee; William Severi of NBPA; Redwood-Novato LLC; William Severi of NBPA; April 11; $1,190,000

2,750sf at 10 H St., San Rafael; office; Todd Magaline; na; Matt Guthrie & Robert Forsher; Matt Storms of K&C; June 26; $1,637,500

SONOMA COUNTY

48,100sf at 3300 N. Laughlin Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Simon Levi Company Ltd.; na; Billa Landing S LLC; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; July 22; $11,600,000

43,560sf at 3282 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa; commercial land (1.04 acres); George Bunting; William Severi of NBPA; Michael Sullivan Jr.; William Severi of NBPA; March 20; $800,000

36,590sf at 700 American Way, Windsor; industrial land (0.84 acres); Turn Key Development LLC (Farrow Commercial); na; Robert and Lohrie Pardue Revocable Trust; na; May 28; $599,000

29,185sf at 6861 Abbott Ave., Sebastopol; Industrial land (0.67 acres); Samuel Dakin; na; Little Glass LLC; Ken Bizzell & Peter Briceno of K&C; July 5; $500,000

23,952sf at 3005 Wiljan Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; 3440 Airway LLC (Gateway Property Group); Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dennis W. and Susan Marie Green Revocable Trust; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; July 12; $5,250,000

21,700sf at 3440 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Edwards Coopersmith 2002 Trust; na; 3440 Airway LLC (Gateway Property Group); na; March 22; $6,850,000

20,160sf at 3320 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; William Hart; Dino D’Argenzio of K&C; Edna Gray; Nick Abbott of NBPA; Feb. 20; $3,430,000

16,858sf at 1302 Prentice Drive, Healdsburg; multifamily (23 units); Burbank Housing; Scott Gerber of MC; Rebscher Family Trust; na; June 5; $5,000,000

4,400sf at 1750 Barlow Lane, Sebastopol; ranch; Mike Gutzman & Kim Roberts; Kevin Doran of K&C; Richard Alain Lang, Trustee & Lisa Marie Walters, Trustee; na; July 26; $3,550,000

2,000sf at 2074 Armory Drive, Santa Rosa; retail business opportunity; William Hedden; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Ariana & Brian Bricker; na; June 7, 2017

1,320sf at 128 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Maria De Los Angeles Cardiel; Aurora McKnight of CBCBV; Ae Four LLC; Nick Abbott of NBPA; March 4; $600,000

1,001sf at 1144 Sonoma Ave., #116, Santa Rosa; commercial condominium; Quinn Bishop; Nick Abbott of NBPA; Patrick I. Perlas & Maridel Y. Perlas; Maridel Perlas of BHDP; June 14; $232,630

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine