Napa Mayor Jill Techel reflects on milestones amid major floods, quakes, fires

Napa is quite a different place than it was when Jill Techel started her first term as mayor 14 years ago, and Napa Valley’s largest city likely will go through some significant changes before she plans to exit next year.

It’s been nearly two years since wildfires burned hundreds of Napa County homes and shrouded its two top industries — wine and tourism — in uncertainty that vintners and area promoters worked hard to dissipate from the minds of aficionados and travelers. But Techel, now set to exit the mayoral role in December 2020 at the end of her fourth term, has been one of Napa Valley’s leaders in demonstrating community resiliency.

Last month, she was in the Denver area speaking at the 44th annual Natural Hazards Research and Applications Workshop on how public officials respond to disasters.

“Why do some communities come back and become more vibrant, and others are thrown for a loop when they have a disaster?” Techel told the Business Journal. “Since I’ve been (in office), we’ve had a flood, an earthquake and a fire. Communities have learned how to get back on their feet really quickly.”

Since California statehood, Napa has suffered nearly two dozen major floods, but in 1998 voters passed a flood-control project aimed at making the downtown a more viable business district. And since the project was completed in 2016, more than $1 billion has been invested in the central business district and a number of properties have moved out of the flood plain.

“It’s been a huge economic engine,” Techel said.

Then came the August 2014 magnitude 6.0 South Napa quake that damaged a number of downtown buildings. And in October 2017 came the Tubbs and Atlas Peak wildfires, which didn’t burn inside the city but stretched public resources.

With the flood control project came the relocation of key downtown features, including the Cinedome movie theater to a new shopping, residential and commercial district at the intersection of Soscol and Imola avenues in the southeast area of the city.

“There are people who believe that everything should be downtown,” she said. “It has become that that Soscol corridor part of town by Imola has become more locally serving. It’s OK to have, especially in a city the size of Napa, to have various hubs providing recreation and activities. There has certainly got to be energy downtown, but I don’t think you have to have everything downtown.”

Other significant projects on the horizon are the Costco Wholesale-anchored mixed-project at the 154-acre former Napa Pipe plant at the south end of the city, a roundabout at the entrance of downtown from Highway 29, and the redevelopment of the quake-damaged central post office with a hotel.

Sacramento has agreed to an arrangement where Napa annexes the Napa Pipe property and the county gets credit for housing built there under regional quotas, Techel said. That matter is down to resolution of a few details, she said.

Construction is underway on a roundabout that at expected completion in late 2020 will channel downtown traffic to First Street and move outbound traffic from Second Street to the highway. That will replace the system for years of detouring downtown-bound traffic to Third Street.

"We will provide a much easier way to get into the city," Techel said.

The new federal tax incentives through opportunity zones could be a way to further the downtown revitalization that has come to Napa via the First Street Napa project, according to the mayor. The redevelopers of a tired downtown shopping mall and surrounding buildings into the Archer Hotel- and Charlie Palmer Steak-anchored First Street Napa project are using an opportunity fund to cover the rehabilitate the Gordon Building, one of the remaining parts of the project.