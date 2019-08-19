Napa, Sonoma property assessments increase around 6% in 2019

Sonoma and Napa counties saw increases in total assessed property value for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with Sonoma clocking in at an all-time high assessment and Napa seeing the largest dollar increase in a half century.

The 2019-2020 value of all locally assessed taxable property in Sonoma County is at an all-time high total value of $94.2 billion, an increase of $5.26 billion above last year’s local assessment roll, according to a memo that will be presented to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday by Deva Marie Proto, the county clerk-recorder-assessor.

That represents an increase of 5.87%, which is higher than anticipated, according to the memo.

A presentation accompanying Proto’s report showed business property clocked in at $2.47 billion, while commercial property sits at $16.1 billion. Those are increases of 6.43% and 5.84%, respectively.

In the memo to the board, Proto said contributing factors to this year’s assessment roll increase included increasing market values for properties that sold during calendar year 2018 and a slight uptick in new construction — especially in the 2017 fire rebuild areas.

In Napa County, assessment roll was $41.9 billion for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, based on the value of all local property as of Jan. 1, according to a news release from the office of Napa County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur. The roll grew by $2.59 billion, or 6.6%, which is the largest dollar increase in the past 53 years, according to the statement.

“Our local assessment roll has doubled since 2005 and is the fourth highest per capita assessed value of California’s 58 counties, just behind San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo and just ahead of Santa Clara,” Tuteur wrote.

Improved and vacant commercial industrial property totaled approximately $7.55 billion, according to an email from Tuteur. Agricultural property — including some houses on vineyard and winery parcels — totals approximately $9.12 billion, while residential assessments, including vacant land, multifamily and manufactured homes, totaled $24.86 billion.

For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, that breakdown was $7.31 billion for industrial commercial property, $8.39 billion for agricultural, and $23.47 billion for residential property.