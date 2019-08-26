North Bay commercial real estate transactions for Aug. 19, 2019

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate lease and sale transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Mendocino.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma: Lease: 1,815sf at 414 W. Napa St., #A, Sonoma; office; Winston Vaughan; Rhonda Deringer & Stephen Skinner of K&C; REMIF; Rhonda Deringer & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Feb. 19

1,100sf at 837 Fifth St., #A1, Santa Rosa; office; Labor Resource Management LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; First Pacific Group LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; June 10

700sf at 629 Fourth St., #A, Santa Rosa; office; The Pearl Group; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Ric & Sue Kade; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; March 27

366sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #216, Rohnert Park; office; S & K Management LLC; na; Bill Snell; Doug Braik of K&C; June 3

2,000sf at 1201 E. MacArthur, #3, Sonoma; industrial, sublease; Savage Wine LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Vicor Restaurant Supply; na; June 1

580sf at 6590 Commerce Blvd., #F, Rohnert Park; retailail; Aman Awalom; James Nobles of K&C; Peace Capital LLC; James Nobles of K&C; June 20

1,500sf at 564 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol; retailail; Whipper Snappers; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Fiesta 116; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 5

1,600sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #208, Santa Rosa; industrial; Rooter Man Plumbing; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Lennell Property Investments; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; January 9

10,680sf at 481 Aaron St., #A, Cotati; industrial; Heritage Holdings of California; Brian Keegan of K&C; Barlow 2003 Family Trust; Stephen Skinner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8

120sf at 6575 Oakmont Drive, #R, Santa Rosa; office; Alyse Cori; Doug Braik of K&C; Oakmont Properties SR LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; July 30

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

9,329sf at 495 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; office; Miller 495 MV LLC; na; Miller Avenue Properties LLC; na; May 24; $5,600,000

5,540sf at 10 Joseph Court, San Rafael; office; Marin Ventures Inc.; na; Steve Shawler; Jeffrey Wilmore & Nathan Ballard of K&C; July 29; $1,850,000

MENDOCINO COUNTY

M30,000sf at 4260 N. State St., Ukiah; light industrial; MHT Ventures Holdings Co. Inc.; na; 4260 N State Holdings LLC; na; July 29; $3,500,000

SOLANO COUNTY

7,416,090sf at 1800 Club Drive, Vallejo; golf course (170.25 acres); Mare Island Lighthouse LLC (The Nimitz Group LLC); na; Konmer Venture LLC; na; June 27; $2,950,000

SONOMA COUNTY

3,662sf at 26 Fourth St., Petaluma; retail; Katherine Vlahov, et al; na; Jurina Smida; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; July 19; $1,625,000

10,000sf at 6100 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; commercial; Rumaani Holdings LLC; na; 6100 Commerce LLC; na; May 22; $4,875,000

33,106sf at 851 Fourth St. W., Sonoma; land (0.76 acres); Civic Mockingbird LLC (DeNova Homes); na; Sonoma Valley Health Care District; na; July 16; $3,300,000

42,926sf at 740 Southpoint Blvd., Petaluma; light industrial; Bella Vista Group LLC; na; Midnight Sun Properties LLC; na; May 24; $7,940,000

1,730sf at 1622 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Joy and William Kendall; na; 1622 4th St Associates; Brian Keegan, Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; July 31