3rd generation of Marin County real estate family expands into next-gen vehicle energy

The third generation of a family that has transformed east San Rafael from the site for a local landfill into one of Marin County’s economic power centers in recent years, Stephanie Kirby Plante has expanded the reach of the company into next-generation energy and a larger voice for commerce in local public policy.

As owner, president and CEO of 51-year-old CPi Developers, Plante oversees a portfolio that includes Shoreline Center, a regional shopping center in San Rafael; a downtown small retail property; North America’s first large Tesla fast-charging station with a round-the-clock lounge; and stores for Xfinity and Starbucks in San Francisco and Butte County, respectively. And she has had a stake in the San Rafael Pacifics professional baseball team.

“She’s just an amazing female leader,” said Joanne Webster, president and CEO of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce. Building on the family’s more than four decades of membership in the chamber, Plante has been on the group’s board for several years, serving previously as chairwoman and head of the Economic Vitality Committee.

The organization last year gave Plante one of its Women of Industry awards, largely for her work in east San Rafael, an area east of Highway 101 going to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

“We found out through the chamber during her tenure that the greatest amount of sales tax dollars being generated for the city of San Rafael was happening out in east San Rafael,” Webster said. “Sixty-five percent of the city’s sales tax dollars are being generated out there.”

So the chamber created the East San Rafael Working Group, with Plante at the helm. It has faced issues like: overnight camping, beautification, illegal dumping of items, and vehicular access in and out of the area because of storm surges or sea-level rise.

“A lot of businesses are hiring private security and trying to do it alone,” Plante said. “We’re investigating a public improvement district.”

In addition, she has been appointed to lead the steering committee for the city’s 2040 general plan update.

At 49, Plante’s story is nearly as long as that of the family legacy she’s shepherding today.

“CPi” in the company name comes from Cal-Pox Inc., what the family business was called when Plante’s grandfather Martin Bramante started it in 1967. He had acquired San Quentin Disposal, San Rafael’s landfill at the time. In 1987 he and a business partner shuttered the site and planned for its new life. After getting the green light for redevelopment from environmental regulators, Cal-Pox hatched the plan for what would become Shoreline Center, located on Shoreline Parkway.

Plante’s mother, Susan Kirby, was a key part of the long journey for Shoreline Center to transform soil into shop space and dirt into dealerships. Navigating Marin County’s involved political environment, the family won approvals to move forward with the shopping center and landed anchor tenants The Home Depot and Sonnen BMW, now called BMW of San Rafael. The owners of that dealership later bought 4 acres of adjacent land for future development.

Meanwhile, Plante was putting her undergraduate and graduate communications training to work, pursuing a career as a San Francisco television reporter then producer. But in 1999, she dramatically shifted gears, jumping into the family real estate business when her mother died.

Plante recalled her grandfather’s lo oking quizzically at a Macintosh SE 20 computer sitting on her mother’s desk and asking Plante, “Can you make a Quicken spreadsheet come out of that thing?”