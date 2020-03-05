Sick workers and spooked customers: Coronavirus threatens small businesses

If the new coronavirus causes workers to take sick days, customers to stay home and officials to order quarantines, it will be hard on all American companies. For small businesses, though, it could be catastrophic.

Many of them, like local restaurants and retailers, operate leanly, with tight profit margins and just enough people on staff. They might struggle to provide sick pay at the same time they are encountering slow business because of widespread illness or public caution. Already, businesses in areas where patients have tested positive for COVID-19 are feeling the effects.

At Tucci, an Italian restaurant in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a mile from an elementary school that closed when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, business has been down and takeout orders have been up. It suggests that people are staying inside, said Gregg Matteucci, the owner.

“On any given night, if I have even just a couple chefs call out sick, we’re hurting,” he said. If multiple members of his 30-person staff were out, he said, “that would be really, really tough on us.”

“Not only would I have to pay the sick time, I would have to close my doors,” he said. (Oregon law requires employers to provide up to 40 hours of sick leave.)

The economy has been affected by the outbreak in ways large and small, including stock market declines, supply chain backups and company cancellations of business travel and meetings, in the United States and elsewhere. But for small businesses, there could be long-term effects on daily life and work in local communities.

Policymakers in other countries have already put in measures to help small businesses during the outbreak. China — where 70% of Beijing restaurants remain closed — has pledged to help small- and medium-size businesses by allowing them to defer certain payments and to provide lower rents and interest on loans. Italy has designated several billion dollars in aid, including for tax cuts and credits for companies.

In the United States, Congress is voting on a funding package this week for affected communities. The package would expand a small-business loan program usually offered to companies experiencing natural disasters. Some lawmakers have also called for legislation to offer reimbursement to workers who need to take sick leave, though no such provisions are in the current legislative draft.

“Small businesses are on the front line of this crisis,” said Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of Main Street Alliance, a public policy group for small businesses. “The impact on consumer demand can really impact the economy, so we think there’s an urgent need to get planning to local businesses.”

There is no federal law requiring employers to provide paid, job-protected sick leave; 59% of small business employees have it. Ten states, 20 cities and three counties mandate it, though it would still be difficult for small employers to pay for days off for many workers at once, or to replace them.

Workers without sick leave, or without enough of it, risk spreading the disease or staying home and losing their job. (The Family and Medical Leave Act provides unpaid, job-protected leave, but only at companies with 50 or more employees.)

Three Democrats in Congress have introduced a bill to provide interest-free loans of up to $2 million to businesses affected by the outbreak. Others have proposed more expansive paid leave to protect workers and businesses. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released a coronavirus response plan that would, among other things, establish a federal fund to reimburse workers for lost wages if they missed work because of coronavirus symptoms.