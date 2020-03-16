Economic impact of coronavirus pandemic only beginning to be felt in North Bay

There’s no escaping it. In the last four months, a mysterious virus, born in Wuhan, China, has exploded into a pandemic. And even the North Bay business community isn’t immune.

It was just a month ago that NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville became the first hospital in the country to have admitted a patient with respiratory symptoms that later was confirmed to have been the first COVID-19 case of unknown origin, now commonly called “community spread.”

Since then, North Bay businesses across the spectrum have been forced to make decisions, such as temporarily closing, sending employees home, dealing with client cancellations and trying to grapple with many unknowns caused by the resulting tumble of the stock market.

Keysight Technologies reopened its Santa Rosa campus last week after shutting down for several days when it learned an employee had been exposed to COVID-19. The campus was cleaned and disinfected according to protocols, focusing on the desk of the unnamed employee, who ended up testing negative, Hamish Gray, senior vice president, said in an email.

Robert Eyler, Ph.D., dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University, said it’s too soon to predict how the North Bay’s economy will fare from this pandemic.

“The critical factor is the job market,” Eyler said. “If we see a contraction in the labor market, that leads to consumers making choices that are different than what they would have been if they had a job.”

He also noted that fluctuations in the stock market alone don’t typically lead to a recession.

Petaluma-based Star Staffing so far hasn’t seen a change in job placements or revenue.

“We are all feeling the impact of something we can’t control,” said Nicole Serres, president.

“We have some (employers) who are switching to remote working, others who are changing their schedules, some developing non-punitive leave policies and others who are increasing their sick leave time,” she said. “The one thing that is common amongst all is the encouragement and importance of sick employees staying home.”

Star Staffing also has dedicated an internal team, consisting of its human resources director and director of risk and safety, to stay abreast and share all COVID-19 updates.

“It’s a stressful time for our communities, and we want to do everything we can to minimize panic and maximize safety,” Serres said.

On the tourism front, Sonoma and Napa counties are bracing for a five- to six-month bottoming out of the industry, before rebounding after the first quarter of next year, according to Visit California, a nonprofit organization tasked with driving domestic and international visitation to the state.

Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, and Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, said they are monitoring the situation on a daily basis, along with Visit California and San Francisco Travel.

“We are continuing with our spring marketing campaign until we see a reason to pause it,” Vecchio said. “If we can be a place where people can escape the crowds, and we feel good about promoting the destination, we will continue to make that push.”

Jennifer Buffo, chief operating officer at Pure Luxury Transportation, a Petaluma-based business that services Sonoma and Napa counties, reported losing business over the last two months; January was down by 26.5%; February’s figures, once finalized, are expected to be down by about 35%, she said.

San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical, which in 2020 is forecasting its first-ever profitable year, said in a statement it has halted international travel by its employees and making operational adjustments as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

“To ensure patient access to our therapies, we have reviewed our supply chain and source only a small amount of raw materials from the affected outbreak areas, and those can be sourced from other places,” according to the statement. “We are currently working with our primary vendors to ensure that they do not expect any interruptions.”

